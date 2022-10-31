Advanced search
    ACADEMY   NGACADEMY008

ACADEMY PRESS PLC

(ACADEMY)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
1.350 NGN   -7.53%
06:06pAcademy Press : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2023
09/26Academy Press : Resolutions passed at the 2022 annual general meeting
08/10Academy Press : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
ACADEMY PRESS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

10/31/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
ACADEMY PRESS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022

Academy Press Plc.

Reports and financial statements for the second quarters ended 30th September, 2022

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate information

1

Financial highlights

2

Consolidated Statements of comprehensive income

3

Consolidated Statements of financial position

4

Consolidated Statements of changes in equity

5

Consolidated Statements of cash flows

6

Notes to the financial statements

7

1

Academy Press Plc.

Corporate Information

Directors:

Wahab B. Dabiri

- Chairman

Olugbenga Ladipo

- Managing Director

David Pritchard

(British)

- Non-executive Director

Folashade B. Omo-Eboh- (Mrs.)

- Non-executive Director

Oyewole Olaoye

- Non-executive Director

Femi T. Akingbe -

- Non-executive Director

Abubakar A.Jimoh

-Non- executive Director

Paul Aderibigbe

- Executive Director

Secretaries:

Alpha-Genasec Limited,

Krestal Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road,

Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel:234(0)8062272121

Email: alpha-genasec @bakertilly.com

Registered office:

28/32, Industrial Avenue,

Ilupeju Industrial Estate,

Ilupeju, Lagos.

Tel: 09030001367, 09030001368&07014900034

Email: applc@academy press- plc.com

www.academypress-plc.com

Registered number:

RC. 3915

Auditors:

Ernst & Young

(Chartered Accountants)

10th & 13th Floor, UBA House

57, Marina, Lagos

E-mail: services@ng.ey.com

Registrars:

Pace Registrars Limited,

Knight Frank Building (8th floor),

24, Campbell Street, Lagos.

Tel: 01-2635607,01-7303445,01-2805538

E-mail: Info @ paceregistrars.Com

2

Bankers:

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc.

Zenith Bank Plc.

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

United Bank for Africa

3

Academy Press Plc.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

%

Notes

Period

Period

%

Period

Period

Ended

Ended

Increase/(Decrease)

Ended

Ended

Increase/(Decrease)

30/9/22

30/9/21

31/6/22

31/6/21

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

2,328,351

2,109,194

110

1,418,249

762,497

86

Profit/(Loss) before Taxation 175,055

197,197

(11)

132,348

18,332

622

Taxation

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) after Taxation

175,055

197,197

(11)

132,348

18,332

6 22

EPS

29k

33k

(12)

22k

(33k)

167

At period ended:

30-09-2022

30-09-2021

31-06-2022

31-06-2021

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Property,plant and Machiery

903,635

932,375

(3)

883,717

977,074

(9)

Share Capital

302,400

302,400

302,400

302,400

Equity

360,054

234,797

153

396,577

25,838

1434

Number

Number

Number

Number

205

219

209

219

-

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Academy Press plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 22:05:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 111 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
Net income 2022 183 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net Debt 2022 602 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,86x
Yield 2022 5,65%
Capitalization 1 021 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 63,5%
Managers and Directors
Olugbenga Ladipo CEO, Managing Director & Director
Moses Oladele Chief Financial Officer
Wahab Babatunde Dabiri Chairman
Tajudeen Adebayo Lawal Deputy Coordinator-Finance & Administration
Folashade B. Omo-Eboh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADEMY PRESS PLC237.50%2
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.1.66%5 342
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD1.25%4 850
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-52.35%1 442
DELUXE CORPORATION-43.38%783
CIMPRESS PLC-71.29%539