ACADEMY PRESS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
ACADEMY PRESS PLC
REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022
Academy Press Plc.
Reports and financial statements for the second quarters ended 30th September, 2022
CONTENTS
PAGE
Corporate information
1
Financial highlights
2
Consolidated Statements of comprehensive income
3
Consolidated Statements of financial position
4
Consolidated Statements of changes in equity
5
Consolidated Statements of cash flows
6
Notes to the financial statements
7
1
Academy Press Plc.
Corporate Information
Directors:
Wahab B. Dabiri
- Chairman
Olugbenga Ladipo
- Managing Director
David Pritchard
(British)
- Non-executive Director
Folashade B. Omo-Eboh- (Mrs.)
- Non-executive Director
Oyewole Olaoye
- Non-executive Director
Femi T. Akingbe -
- Non-executive Director
Abubakar A.Jimoh
-Non- executive Director
Paul Aderibigbe
- Executive Director
Secretaries:
Alpha-Genasec Limited,
Krestal Laurel Complex (4
th Floor),
376, Ikorodu Road,
Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.
Tel:234(0)8062272121
Email: alpha-genasec @bakertilly.com
Registered office:
28/32, Industrial Avenue,
Ilupeju Industrial Estate,
Ilupeju, Lagos.
Tel: 09030001367, 09030001368&07014900034
Email
: applc@academy press- plc.com
www.academypress-plc.com
Registered number: RC. 3915
RC. 3915
Auditors:
Ernst & Young
(Chartered Accountants)
10
th & 13 th Floor, UBA House
57, Marina, Lagos
E-mail: services@ng.ey.com
Registrars:
Pace Registrars Limited,
Knight Frank Building (8
th floor),
24, Campbell Street, Lagos.
Tel: 01-2635607,01-7303445,01-2805538
E-mail: Info @ paceregistrars.Com
2
Bankers:
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.
First Bank of Nigeria Plc.
Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc.
Zenith Bank Plc.
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.
United Bank for Africa
3
Academy Press Plc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
%
Notes
Period
Period
%
Period
Period
Ended
Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
Ended
Ended
Increase/(Decrease)
30/9/22
30/9/21
31/6/22
31/6/21
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
2,328,351
2,109,194
110
1,418,249
762,497
86
Profit/(Loss) before Taxation 175,055
197,197
(11)
132,348
18,332
622
Taxation
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) after Taxation
175,055
197,197
(11)
132,348
18,332
6 22
EPS
29k
33k
(12)
22k
(33k)
167
At period ended:
30-09-2022
30-09-2021
31-06-2022
31-06-2021
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Property,plant and Machiery
903,635
932,375
(3)
883,717
977,074
(9)
Share Capital
302,400
302,400
302,400
302,400
Equity
360,054
234,797
153
396,577
25,838
1434
Number
Number
Number
Number
205
219
209
219
-
4
