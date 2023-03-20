Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASO   US00402L1070

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

(ASO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00:07 2023-03-20 pm EDT
63.52 USD   +0.32%
04:46pAcademy Sports + Outdoors Announces 2023 Analyst + Investor Event
PR
09:58aGuggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports & Outdoors to $70 From $63, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports & Outdoors to $70 From $58, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces 2023 Analyst + Investor Event

03/20/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KATY, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, plans to host its first-ever Analyst + Investor Event on April 3 and 4, 2023.

On April 3, 2023, Academy will conduct an afternoon store walk at a local-area store, followed by a dinner with management.

On April 4, 2023, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Academy management team will present and discuss its new long-range strategy plan, at its corporate headquarters in Katy, Texas. A second store tour will be conducted on the afternoon of April 4, 2023, for those who are unable to participate in the tour on April 3, 2023.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance at each of these events is by invitation only by the Company's investor relations team.

A live webcast of the management presentation on April 4, 2023 will be accessible on the Company's website at investors.academy.com from the "News & Events" dropdown menu, under the "Events" tab.

The management presentation materials will be posted promptly following the management presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at investors.academy.com for ninety days after the event.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:
Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications
281.253.8200
elise.hasbrook@academy.com

Investor inquiries:
Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations
281.646.5362
matt.hodges@academy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-announces-2023-analyst--investor-event-301776603.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
04:46pAcademy Sports + Outdoors Announces 2023 Analyst + Investor Event
PR
09:58aGuggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports & Outdoors to $70 From $63, Maintains..
MT
03/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports & Outdoors to $70 From $58, Maint..
MT
03/17Oppenheimer Raises Academy Sports & Outdoors' Price Target to $85 From $75, Keeps Outpe..
MT
03/17Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports & Outdoors to $75 From $70, Maintain..
MT
03/17Wedbush Raises Academy Sports & Outdoors' Price Target to $73 From $68, Notes 'Good' Re..
MT
03/16Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Rally Thursday
MT
03/16ACADEMY SPORTS & OUTDOORS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
03/16Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surging in Thursday Trading
MT
03/16Academy Sports & Outdoors Eyes Revenue Growth This Year Despite Demand Softness
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
More recommendations