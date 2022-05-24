Log in
05/11Truist Securities Initiates Academy Sports and Outdoors With Buy Rating, $53 Price Target
MT
05/02Evercore ISI Adjusts Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Target to $55 From $60, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/26Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens New Store in Conyers, GA
PR
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

05/24/2022 | 08:56am EDT
KATY, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Academy will host a live conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). The conference passcode is 13730017. A webcast of the call, along with supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Company's website at investors.academy.com. To listen to the call, please dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering passcode 13730017.

A replay of the webcast will be archived at investors.academy.com for approximately 30 days.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 260 stores across 16 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors. (PRNewsFoto/ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOOR)

