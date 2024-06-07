KATY, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced that Scott Boatwright has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. With this change, Academy's Board now comprises 11 directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott to Academy's Board of Directors," said Ken Hicks, Chairman of the Board of Academy. "Scott's deep and relevant experience in driving productivity, operational excellence, and scalability in complex business environments, along with building a strong customer base and providing an exceptional customer experience, will be very valuable to the Board as Academy continues to execute its growth strategy."

Mr. Boatwright brings nearly 30 years of operations, strategic planning, digital/technology, customer service and loyalty, real estate and talent experience. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at Chipotle Mexican Grill since May 2023, and previously served as Chipotle's Chief Restaurant Officer from May 2017 to May 2023. Prior to Chipotle, Mr. Boatwright served at Arby's Restaurant Group as Senior Vice President, Operations from April 2015 to May 2017, as Senior Vice President, Operations Services from January 2012 to March 2015, and previously in other senior leadership positions. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 285 stores across 19 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

