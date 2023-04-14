Advanced search
    ASO   US00402L1070

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

(ASO)
04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
67.67 USD   -0.37%
Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates $1M to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

04/14/2023 | 08:08am EDT
This is the third consecutive year the two organizations have partnered

KATY, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced the donation of $1 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The donation is a result of a collaboration between the two organizations to create uniquely designed holiday-inspired t-shirts. Of each shirt sold, a portion of the proceeds were donated back to St. Jude. The proceeds from the 2022 holiday program doubled from the previous year.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud of the positive impact St. Jude has on the world and is proud to support their mission with this fun initiative," said Eli Getson, Academy Senior Vice President and General Merchandising Manager. "Giving back has always been important to us, and we are thrilled to see this program grow and help make a difference in the lives of St. Jude families."

Since 2020, Academy has donated more than $1.65 million in support of St. Jude's mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

"The partnership between Academy Sports + Outdoors and St. Jude shows how much we can achieve when we work together," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Collaborations like this draw on the best in us – our creativity, our instinct to help others and our shared commitment to a larger mission. Thanks to this generosity, St. Jude can help give children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment."

The men's, women's, and youth t-shirts were available during the holiday season exclusively at Academy's 268 stores and online at academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-donates-1m-to-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-301797274.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors


© PRNewswire 2023
