Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASO   US00402L1070

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

(ASO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Academy Sports + Outdoors : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

06/10/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KATY, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conference:

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit
Format: Virtual fireside chat and small group meetings
Presentation: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:15am ET
Participants: Ken Hicks, Chairman, President and CEO; Michael Mullican, CFO; Matt Hodges, VP of Investor Relations
A link to the webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://investors.academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States.  Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors. (PRNewsFoto/ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOOR)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301309602.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
09:01aACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS  : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Confer..
PR
06/09ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sport..
MT
06/09ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports..
MT
06/09ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Credit Suisse Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors'..
MT
06/09ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Stephens Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports a..
MT
06/09ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports and Ou..
MT
06/09ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Academy Sports a..
MT
06/09ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Academy Spor..
MT
06/08ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS  : & OUTDOORS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANAL..
AQ
06/08Academy Sports and Outdoors Logs Strong Fiscal First-Quarter Results, Raises ..
MT
More news