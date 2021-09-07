Academy Sports and Outdoors : + Outdoors announces new multi-year partnership with National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will become Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of National PAL

KATY, TEXAS (September 7, 2021) - Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors ('Academy') today announced a multi-year partnership with the National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. ('National PAL') in an effort to build stronger and safer communities. Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to activate with participating National PAL member chapters across the company's footprint to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community, along with creating new opportunities for local children in underserved communities to have fun and enjoy sports and outdoor activities.

'National PAL is an ideal partner to help us build stronger community relationships, promote safety, and create fun and meaningful giving opportunities across Academy's footprint,' said Lawrence Lobpries, SVP of Marketing, Academy Sports + Outdoors. 'We believe being active is an essential part of life, and by providing our communities with the right resources and knowledge, we empower them to safely have fun out there and make new memories.'

National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. and its chapters work nationwide to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among kids, cops, and community through positive engagement.

'Sports can have a profound impact on kids growing up, so ensuring they have access to a safe and supportive environment is key as they develop,' said Jeff Hood, CEO of the National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. 'PAL not only exposes and educates youth to the role of law enforcement in our communities, but it also instills leadership and lifelong values at an early age. This approach is fundamental in establishing healthy and positive relationships between kids and cops on and off the court, and we are thrilled to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to help unite them over a shared love of sports.'

Academy Sports + Outdoors will assist National PAL Member Chapters with offering youth a variety of structured programs with representatives from the law enforcement community by helping them gear up properly for sports and outdoor activities. Programs offered by PAL Chapters across the nation include activities and athletics under the supervision of mentors, coaches, and tutors provided by local PALs.

National Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. joins National Night Out as an Academy community partner. For more information, visit academy.com.

About Academy

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide 'Fun for All' and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

About National PAL

The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. (National PAL), serves as the World's Foremost Leader Engaging Kids, Cops and Communities. National PAL's mission is to aid in the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by providing mentorship, civic/service, athletic, recreational, enrichment and educational opportunities and resources to PAL Membership Chapters and local communities. National PAL and its member chapters work nationwide to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among kids, cops and communities through positive engagement. As a membership organization, National PAL provides its member Chapters with training, resources, and opportunities to create new initiatives and relationships, as well as, to improve upon and enhance the quality of existing programs used to enhance and strengthen bonds within their community. For more information, visit www.NationalPAL.org

