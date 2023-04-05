Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHC   US00404A1097

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:16:37 2023-04-05 pm EDT
72.43 USD   +1.10%
12:02pAcadia Healthcare Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
BU
03/14Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Appoint Kelly Ankenbrand as CEO of Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast
BU
03/08Transcript : Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, Mar-08-2023 10:30 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

04/05/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,000 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
12:02pAcadia Healthcare Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
BU
03/14Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Appoint Kelly Ankenbrand as CEO of Geisinger Behavioral..
BU
03/08Transcript : Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual He..
CI
03/07Transcript : Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Presents at Raymond James 44th A..
CI
03/06Acadia Healthcare Breaks Ground on New Behavioral Health Hospital in Arizona
BU
03/06Acadia Healthcare Company Breaks Ground on New Behavioral Health Hospital in Arizona
CI
03/06Deutsche Bank Adjusts Acadia Healthcare Price Target to $75 From $82, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
03/06Mizuho Lowers Price Target on Acadia Healthcare to $80 From $87, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
03/02Acadia Healthcare to Participate in March Investor Conferences
BU
03/01Stephens Adjusts Acadia Healthcare's Price Target to $88 From $92, Keeps Equalweight Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 860 M - -
Net income 2023 295 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 542 M 6 542 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 71,64 $
Average target price 92,25 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Hunter Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Duckworth Chief Accounting Officer
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
Valerie M. Kading Vice President-Medical & Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.-12.97%6 542
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.18%97 914
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.11.36%74 091
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY27.92%26 334
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-2.06%20 410
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-9.74%15 719
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer