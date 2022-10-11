Advanced search
    ACHC   US00404A1097

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:04 2022-10-11 pm EDT
81.23 USD   +1.65%
Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
09/27Acadia Healthcare, Henry Ford Health Break Ground on Behavioral Health Hospital in Metro Detroit
MT
09/27Henry Ford Health and Acadia Healthcare Break Ground on New Behavioral Health Hospital
BU
Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

10/11/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results on Monday, October 31, 2022, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 239 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 587 M - -
Net income 2022 283 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 259 M 7 259 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Hunter Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Duckworth Chief Accounting Officer
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
John S. Hollinsworth Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.31.65%7 259
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.45%115 857
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-22.51%57 144
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY43.99%21 640
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-34.53%18 596
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-28.73%14 462