Innovative awareness program highlights success in overcoming eating disorders

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today honored the "Every Bite A Battle" program that was recently launched at its Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center in Lemont, Illinois. The awareness campaign was brought to life through captivating and transformative depictions of Timberline Knolls’ alumnae who have fought and triumphed over their eating disorders and other co-occurring conditions such as anxiety, depression, and trauma.

Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center is respected nationwide for its treatment of eating disorders, mental health, and addiction concerns. To learn more about these heroes and how they overcame their personal challenges, visit https://www.timberlineknolls.com/bitebattles/.

The campaign highlights the complex nature of eating disorders which are often compounded by additional complicating factors. To celebrate the daily victories over anxiety, depression, and trauma that can trigger eating disorders, Timberline Knolls created the ‘Every Bite A Battle’ project, a series of triumphant portraits depicting alumnae taking back control of their lives.

Heather Seiler, a Timberline Knolls alumna and one of the subjects featured in the campaign noted, “For many years I struggled with personal and emotional issues that revealed themselves in part through an unhealthy relationship with food. With hard work and the support of professionals and my loved ones, I have overcome this disorder. Victory for me is perseverance and personal forgiveness. This campaign shows the warrior mentality I developed and carry with me every day.”

“Timberline Knolls and the success it has with its patients over many years are shining examples of Acadia’s purpose to ‘Lead Care with Light.’ This project showcases strong women who can be role models for the one in 10 Americans who struggle with eating disorders,” said Mark Palmenter, Chief Marketing Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “I want to thank our heroes – Heather, Shannon and Thereasa – for their willingness and openness in sharing their journeys. Our hope is that their stories help to inspire and empower others as they take the first – and often hardest - step on the road to recovery and healing.”

Timberline Knolls is designed to stand out from other facilities by focusing on the ways women and girls most optimally respond to treatment. From the stunning campus and contemporary housing lodges to extensive amenities and use of evidence-based therapies, Timberline Knolls provides women and girls with the opportunity to develop transformative friendships. These relationships strengthen the therapeutic process and allow for lifelong encouragement and support.

If you or a loved one believe you need help for an eating disorder, please call Timberline Knolls at 855-399-5287 or visit online at https://www.timberlineknolls.com/about/contact/.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2024, Acadia operated a network of 256 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,200 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

