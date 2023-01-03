Advanced search
    ACHC   US00404A1097

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
2023-01-03
82.16 USD   -0.20%
10:01aAcadia Healthcare Names Laura Groschen Company's New Chief Information Officer
BU
2022North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -2-
DJ
2022Acadia Healthcare Price Target From RBC Cut to $93 From $94 Despite View for Double-Digit Growth Through 2028, Outperform Kept
MT
Acadia Healthcare Names Laura Groschen Company's New Chief Information Officer

01/03/2023 | 10:01am EST
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that Laura Groschen has joined Acadia as the Company’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, she will shape and advance the Company’s information technology (IT) strategy, driving continued digital transformation across Acadia’s scaled behavioral health capabilities. As a new member of the Company’s executive leadership team, Groschen will report to Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005504/en/

Laura Groschen has joined Acadia as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO). (Photo: Business Wire)

Laura Groschen has joined Acadia as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO). (Photo: Business Wire)

Groschen joins Acadia with over 25 years of experience driving strategic transformation at large healthcare and consumer-focused IT organizations. She most recently served as the Business Unit CIO of Medtronic, a $30 billion global healthcare solutions company, where she led a team supporting information and technology for 20 operating units and global business functions across Medtronic’s locations in 150 countries. With a focus on optimizing business outcomes through technology investments, she also led Medtronic’s IT strategy for mergers, acquisitions and divestures. Prior to Medtronic, she was Business Unit CIO for United Health Group where she led a $4 billion annual revenue practice implementing technology solutions for federal and state governments in support of the Affordable Care Act. Groschen previously held several executive leadership roles for Wells Fargo & Company.

“We are delighted to welcome Laura Groschen to the Acadia executive leadership team in this important new role,” said Hunter. “She brings the right complement of IT and business leadership experience and a strong history of leveraging technology and supporting a culture of innovation for leading healthcare companies. As Acadia continues to grow, we are committed to creating and implementing best-in-class IT solutions that will further enhance the delivery of care and support the patients we serve. Laura will be an integral part of this transformation, and we are excited about our renewed IT focus as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 246 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 596 M - -
Net income 2022 278 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 489 M 7 489 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Hunter Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Duckworth Chief Accounting Officer
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
John S. Hollinsworth Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.0.00%7 489
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.00%122 449
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.0.00%67 841
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS0.00%20 864
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY-0.18%20 503
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED0.00%17 817