Acadia Healthcare : Names R. David Kelly to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

Acadia Healthcare Names R. David Kelly to Board of Directors

Adds Financial Advisory and Real Estate Development Experience to Acadia Board

FRANKLIN, Tenn.- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that R. David Kelly has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company's Board of Directors.

Kelly brings over 35 years of investment experience to Acadia, having served public companies and private partnerships in the financial advisory and real estate development sectors. He is the founder and managing partner of StraightLine Realty Partners, an alternative investment platform based in Dallas, Texas, with real estate, financial services and venture capital holdings. Prior to founding StraightLine Realty Partners, he was founder and partner of Carleton Residential Properties, where he created one of the largest residential developers and general contractors in the Southwest. He previously held investment positions with Trammell Crow Company, Goldman Sachs & Co., and Salomon Brothers.

From 2007 to 2017, Kelly served as a trustee and chairman of the $197B Teacher's Retirement System of Texas. From 2001 to 2006, he was a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Public Finance Authority and served as chairman from 2002 to 2006.

Kelly also serves as founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Croesus and Company, managing director and co-founder of Serra Real Estate Capital, LLC, lead director of TCW Direct Lending, lead director of Invesco's INREIT real estate platform and at-large director of Ashton Woods Homes.

Kelly actively contributes to organizations that support education and children's health. He serves Children's Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, as director of the Children's Medical Center Plano Governing Board and member of the Children's Health Investment and Finance committees. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Sponsors for Educational Opportunity.