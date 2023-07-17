Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the opening of its newest operating joint venture hospital, Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast, located in Moosic, Pennsylvania. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark its grand opening and to celebrate the previously announced partnership between Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare.

Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast is a state-of-the-art, 96-bed hospital that will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services and intensive outpatient programs for adult, adolescent and pediatric patients. The new Center is the first of two hospitals to be constructed under the joint venture between Geisinger and Acadia. A second, 96-bed hospital – named Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Danville – is currently in development in Danville, Pennsylvania, and is expected to open in 2025.

The new hospital will also serve as a teaching hospital, training students and residents from Geisinger’s College of Health Sciences. The teaching component of this joint venture is a commitment by both partners to the future of behavioral healthcare and will provide the region with qualified clinicians for years to come.

Geisinger partnered with Acadia, the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company, based on a mutual commitment to quality care, strong clinical outcomes, and a successful track record of collaborating with numerous premier health systems.

“This partnership will bring enhanced treatment options to the community and broaden the scope of services offered to patients and their families,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “Acadia continues to expand upon our joint ventures with health care organizations across the country, providing our behavioral health expertise and mission of treating the whole patient to those communities in need. Our mutual goal in these partnerships is always to provide patients and their loved ones with compassionate and high-quality behavioral health care, services and support.”

“This hospital and partnership will bring increased access and the highest quality behavioral healthcare to patients across northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geisinger. “I want to thank the numerous people from Geisinger, Acadia, local government and the community for their commitment and passion in making our vision a reality today. Pennsylvanians for years to come will benefit from this joint effort.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a research institute and the Geisinger College of Health Sciences, which includes schools of medicine, nursing and graduate education. With more than 25,000 employees and 1,700+ employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

