Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.    ACHC

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acadia Healthcare and “Bedlam” Filmmaker Lead Mental Health Panel Discussion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

Franklin, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Mental Health Awareness Week October 4-10, Acadia Healthcare is proud to partner with Dr. Kenneth Rosenberg, the director and producer of the PBS documentary “Bedlam,” to facilitate a panel discussion featuring key thought leaders and policy advocates in the behavioral healthcare industry.

The panel discussion will be streamed via Facebook Live at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Dr. Rosenberg’s documentary tells the story of people across Los Angeles County who are suffering from severe mental illness, including his own family. The panel discussion will focus on his work, along with topics related to the state of mental health in the United States.

Michael Genovese, M.D., J.D., chief medical officer of Acadia Healthcare, will moderate the conversation. He will be joined by Kevin Sevarino, M.D., Ph.D., president of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, and former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy.

“This critical conversation is intended to shine a light on the many challenges Americans who have severe mental illnesses are facing,” said Michael Genovese, M.D., J.D., chief medical officer of Acadia Healthcare. “Raising awareness of how mental health disorders are affecting a staggering number of people across the United States is a major step toward decreasing mental health stigma and getting people the help they deserve.”

The panel will discuss:

  • The state of mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • Barriers to accessing behavioral healthcare services
  • Stigmas associated with severe mental illnesses
  • Improvements to mental health support in the criminal justice system
  • Behavioral health resources that are currently available to those in need

To learn more about the event or the panelists, click here.

About Acadia Healthcare 

Acadia Healthcare is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. As of March 31, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction treatment services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics. 

For more information about Acadia Healthcare, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com

About “Bedlam”

Psychiatrist and documentarian Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, M.D., tells the stories of people across Los Angeles County who are suffering from severe mental illnesses. Shot over the course of five years, the PBS documentary “Bedlam” takes viewers inside a psychiatric emergency department, a jail that houses people who are struggling with mental health concerns, inside people’s homes, and into homeless encampments, where many people are directly impacted by various mental health conditions. Dr. Rosenberg also interviews experts, activists, individuals living with various mental health concerns, and their families. To learn more about “Bedlam,” visit https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/bedlam/ or check out the book Bedlam: An Intimate Journey Into America's Mental Health Crisis, now available through Penguin Random House. You can also stream “Bedlam” for free during the month of October via PBS.org.

Julie Hammond, TPS Marketing Manager
ACADIA HEALTHCARE
(847) 848-4130
Julie.Hammond@acadiahealthcare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
02:35pAcadia Healthcare and “Bedlam” Filmmaker Lead Mental Health Panel..
GL
02:34pACADIA HEALTHCARE : and “Bedlam” Filmmaker Lead Mental Health Panel ..
AQ
09/29ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/29ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of $475 Million Senior Notes Due 2029
BU
09/29ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Announces Launch of $475 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
09/29ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Provides an Update on the U.K. Sale Process
BU
09/04ACADIA HEALTHCARE : to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
09/02Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare Hold Virtual Groundbreaking for New Inp..
GL
08/05ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/04ACADIA HEALTHCARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 148 M - -
Net income 2020 177 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 893 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 791 M 2 791 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 35 600
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,69 $
Last Close Price 31,37 $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Kay Osteen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
John S. Hollinsworth Executive Vice President-Operations
David M. Duckworth Chief Financial Officer
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.-5.57%2 791
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.62%76 206
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-13.15%43 393
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.10%25 290
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.97%18 614
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.82%15 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group