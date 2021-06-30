Log in
    ACHC   US00404A1097

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
  Report
Acadia Healthcare : Forms Joint Venture with Bronson Health to Build a New Behavioral Health Facility in Southwest Michigan

06/30/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has formed a joint venture with Bronson Healthcare, one of Michigan’s leading, integrated healthcare systems. The new partnership will build a new 96-bed facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. The new freestanding behavioral health facility will provide comprehensive inpatient services to patients to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and the surrounding communities. The facility is expected to open in early 2023.

With an anticipated groundbreaking in the fall, the new facility will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health care for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Acadia is proud to be partnering with a leading health system like Bronson to provide these life-saving services to individuals and families in southwest Michigan,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “Bronson and Acadia have the shared vision and mission of serving patients with quality and compassionate care, providing healing and hope to those in need. We now have 13 partnerships in place with premier health systems such as Bronson to expand our treatment network through strategic joint ventures and improve access to care in numerous communities around the country.”

Bronson Healthcare, a not-for-profit, community-governed health system, serves patients and families throughout southwest Michigan. With four hospitals, 8,400 employees and more than 1,500 medical staff members, it is the largest employer and preferred healthcare destination in the region. Nationally recognized for quality and safety, Bronson offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations.

“We are very pleased to partner with Acadia to enhance access to behavioral healthcare for the communities we serve,” said Bill Manns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Healthcare. “We chose Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and their expertise in developing and operating inpatient behavioral health services.”

About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Bronson Healthcare
Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, community-governed health system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan. With 8,400 employees, more than 1,500 medical staff members, and 796 licensed beds, Bronson is the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan. It offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations. Key member organizations include Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Bronson Medical Group, Bronson at Home, Bronson Commons, Bronson Athletic Club, Bronson Wellness Center and the Bronson Health Foundation.


© Business Wire 2021
