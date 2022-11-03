Advanced search
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:38 2022-11-03 pm EDT
78.17 USD   +0.28%
12:03pAcadia Healthcare to Participate in Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/02ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/02Stephens Adjusts Acadia Healthcare's Price Target to $86 From $85, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Acadia Healthcare to Participate in Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

11/03/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, November 7 - 10, 2022, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. In connection with the conference, there will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time/12:25 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 594 M - -
Net income 2022 281 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 081 M 7 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 77,95 $
Average target price 91,85 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Hunter Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Duckworth Chief Accounting Officer
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
John S. Hollinsworth Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.28.42%7 081
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.17%127 082
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.78%61 372
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY39.41%20 955
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.53%19 898
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-18.80%15 999