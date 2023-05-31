Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHC   US00404A1097

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:41:46 2023-05-31 pm EDT
70.88 USD   +2.81%
03:01pAcadia Healthcare to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/23Acadia Healthcare Unlikely to Face 'Meaningful Headwind' From Medicaid Disruption, UBS Says
MT
05/16Acadia Healthcare Names Judith Scimone Company's New Chief Human Resources Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acadia Healthcare to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

05/31/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 7-9, 2023, in New York City.

In connection with the conference, there will be an online webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
03:01pAcadia Healthcare to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/23Acadia Healthcare Unlikely to Face 'Meaningful Headwind' From Medicaid Disruption, UBS ..
MT
05/16Acadia Healthcare Names Judith Scimone Company's New Chief Human Resources Officer
AQ
05/15Acadia Healthcare Names Judith Scimone Company's New Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
05/15Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Names Judith Scimone as Chief Human Resources Officer
CI
05/09Transcript : Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Secu..
CI
05/04Acadia Healthcare to Participate in BofA Securities Healthcare Conference
BU
04/28Credit Suisse Raises Acadia Healthcare's Price Target to $95 From $93 After Above-Conse..
MT
04/27ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
04/27Transcript : Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 857 M - -
Net income 2023 298 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 345 M 6 345 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 68,94 $
Average target price 89,75 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Hunter Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Duckworth Chief Accounting Officer
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
Valerie M. Kading Vice President-Medical & Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.-16.25%6 345
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-27.94%86 088
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.10.09%72 673
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY22.48%25 218
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-10.00%18 777
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-14.42%14 996
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer