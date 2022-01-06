Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHC   US00404A1097

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acadia Healthcare to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/06/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which takes place January 10 – January 13, 2022. There will be a webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 230 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,200 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
11:01aAcadia Healthcare to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
01/03Acadia Healthcare Completes Acquisition of CenterPointe Behavioral Health System
MT
01/03Acadia Healthcare Announces Acquisition of CenterPointe Behavioral Health System
BU
01/03Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. acquired CenterPointe Behavioral Health System LLC.
CI
2021Acadia Healthcare Expands Footprint in Illinois Through Real Estate Purchase and Establ..
BU
2021Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. acquired three non-operational facilities located in Ch..
CI
2021Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Fairview Health Services
BU
2021Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Fairview Health Services
CI
2021Acadia Healthcare Partners With SCL Health to Build New Facility in Denver
MT
2021SCL Health Partners With Acadia Healthcare to Grow Behavioral Health Services
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 308 M - -
Net income 2021 191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 295 M 5 295 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 35 400
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 58,87 $
Average target price 75,14 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra Kay Osteen Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Duckworth Chief Financial Officer
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
John S. Hollinsworth Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.-3.01%5 295
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION2.57%139 775
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.0.80%80 546
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-7.64%27 425
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-8.56%19 299
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.68%18 644