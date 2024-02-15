Orlando Health and Acadia Healthcare today held a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a previously announced 144-bed behavioral health hospital that will expand access to critical mental health services in the Orlando metro area. The event occurred on the site of the new hospital – located at 1452 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, Florida – and celebrated the joint venture partnership between Orlando Health and Acadia Healthcare.

Slated to open in the Spring 2025, the hospital will be a center of excellence situated ideally to serve as a natural extension of the Orlando Health system. The state-of-the-art hospital will offer comprehensive inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment for adults, seniors, children and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as treatment for co-occurring disorders. Berglund Construction is the general contractor and Stengel Hill Architecture is the architect for the project.

“We are very pleased to expand the inpatient and intensive outpatient capacity for behavioral healthcare and broaden these essential programs,” said David Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orlando Health.

“This hospital will expand Orlando Health’s existing capabilities and provide greater access to life-saving behavioral health services,” Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We are so proud to be affiliated with Orlando Health, and we look forward to the opportunity to work together to address a vital and growing need in central Florida. This hospital will extend Orlando Health’s legacy of providing quality behavioral health services to their patients.”

Once the new hospital is fully operational, Orlando Health will transfer all inpatient behavioral health services from its South Seminole Hospital Campus. Acadia, like Orlando Health, is proud to serve as a strong community partner and will collaborate with many organizations, hospitals and first responders in the region it serves.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $9.6 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the healthcare system is recognized around the world for Central Florida’s only pediatric and adult Level I Trauma program as well as the only state-accredited Level II Adult Trauma Center in Pinellas County. It is the home of the nation’s largest neonatal intensive care unit under one roof, the only system in the southeast to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida, the site of an Olympic athlete training facility and operator of one of the largest and highest performing clinically integrated networks in the region. Orlando Health has pioneered life-changing medical research and its Graduate Medical Education program hosts more than 350 residents and fellows.

The 3,429-bed system includes 29 hospitals and emergency departments – 25 of which are currently operational with four coming soon. The system also includes nine specialty institutes, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility under the management of Acadia Healthcare, and more than 375 outpatient facilities that include physician clinics, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care. More than 4,750 physicians, representing more than 100 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 27,000 team members and more than 1,500 physicians.

In FY 2023, Orlando Health cared for 197,000 inpatients and 6.6 million outpatients. The healthcare system provided nearly $1.3 billion in total impact to the communities it serves in the form of community benefit programs and services, Medicare shortfalls, bad debt, community-building activities and capital investments in FY 2022, the most recent period for which this information is available.

Additional information can be found at http://www.orlandohealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @orlandohealth.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

