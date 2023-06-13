ACADIA Pharmaceuticals : ACP-101 Program Call

ACP-101 as a Treatment for Hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome
June 13, 2023
Opening Remarks
Steve Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer
Introducing ACP-101 (intranasal carbetocin)
ACP-101
Prader-Willi
Syndrome
BD
Strategy
ACP-101 is a Phase 3 candidate for the treatment of hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome.
Acadia acquired Levo Therapeutics in June 2022 and worldwide rights to ACP-101.
Prader-Willisyndrome (PWS) is a severe genetic disorder with no approved treatments for the hyperphagia that can lead to high morbidity and increased mortality.
Continued execution of ourBD strategy and development of our rare disease pipeline.
Similar strategy we executed with DAYBUE.
Acadia recently met with the FDA to align on a development pathway
Acadia plans to initiate a Phase 3 study in 4Q23
Provided June 13, 2023 as part of an oral presentation and is qualified by such; contains forward-looking statements; actual results may vary materially; Acadia disclaims any duty to update.
