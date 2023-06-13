ACADIA Pharmaceuticals : ACP-101 Program Call

Advanced search
ACP-101 as a Treatment for Hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome

June 13, 2023
ACP-101 as a Treatment for Hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome

June 13, 2023

Agenda

Introduction

Mark Johnson | Vice President, Investor Relations

Opening Remarks

Steve Davis | President and Chief Executive Officer

ACP-101 Program for

Hyperphagia inKathie Bishop Ph.D. | Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Rare Disease

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Closing Remarks

Steve Davis | President and Chief Executive Officer

Doug Williamson M.D. | Head of Research and Development, available for Q&A

Q&A SessionMark Schneyer | Chief Financial Officer, available for Q&A

Brendan Teehan | Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial, available for Q&A

Provided June 13, 2023 as part of an oral presentation and is qualified by such; contains forward-looking statements; actual results may vary materially; Acadia disclaims any duty to update.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) plans for, including timing and progress of commercialization of, NUPLAZID® or DAYBUE™ or for the clinical development of our product candidates; (ii) benefits to be derived from and efficacy of our product candidates, including the use of pimavanserin in schizophrenia or other neurological or psychiatric indications, potential advantages of NUPLAZID versus existing antipsychotics or antidepressants, and expansion opportunities for NUPLAZID; (iii) estimates regarding the prevalence of Parkinson's disease psychosis, schizophrenia, the potential use of DAYBUE in Rett syndrome and the potential of ACP-101 for Prader-Willi syndrome; (iv) potential markets for any of our products, including NUPLAZID and DAYBUE; (v) our estimates regarding our future financial performance, cash position or capital requirements; and (vi) currently anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on Acadia's business, including its commercial sales operations, current and planned clinical trials, supply chain, and guidance for full-year 2023 NUPLAZID net sales and certain expense line items.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions (including the negative thereof) intended to identify forward-looking statements. Given the risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ, please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them for future events.

Provided June 13, 2023 as part of an oral presentation and is qualified by such; contains forward-looking statements; actual results may vary materially; Acadia disclaims any duty to update.

Opening Remarks

Steve Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer

Introducing ACP-101 (intranasal carbetocin)

ACP-101

Prader-Willi

Syndrome

BD

Strategy

  • ACP-101 is a Phase 3 candidate for the treatment of hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome.
  • Acadia acquired Levo Therapeutics in June 2022 and worldwide rights to ACP-101.
  • Prader-Willisyndrome (PWS) is a severe genetic disorder with no approved treatments for the hyperphagia that can lead to high morbidity and increased mortality.
  • Continued execution of our BD strategy and development of our rare disease pipeline.
  • Similar strategy we executed with DAYBUE.

Acadia recently met with the FDA to align on a development pathway

Acadia plans to initiate a Phase 3 study in 4Q23

Provided June 13, 2023 as part of an oral presentation and is qualified by such; contains forward-looking statements; actual results may vary materially; Acadia disclaims any duty to update.

Disclaimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 21:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
