Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that Doug Williamson, M.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Williamson joined Acadia in January 2023 and will continue in his role during a transitional period. The company has initiated a search for his replacement.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For 30 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapies for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

