ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 16% After New Target Action Date for Pimavanserin NDA

03/09/2022 | 11:25am EST
By Chris Wack


Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were up 16% to $27.08 after the company said it has received a target action date of Aug. 4 from the Food and Drug Administration for its resubmitted supplemental New Drug Application for pimavanserin.

The drug is used in the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

The company said the FDA's Division of Psychiatry has also advised the company that it is planning to hold an Advisory Committee meeting in connection with its review.

"We look forward to working with the division during the course of their review and in preparation for the advisory committee meeting," said Steve Davis, chief executive of Acadia Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to advancing our resubmission through the review process and potentially bringing this important new therapy to these families."


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1124ET

Analyst Recommendations on ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 M - -
Net income 2022 -215 M - -
Net cash 2022 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 772 M 3 772 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23,40 $
Average target price 29,06 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Mark C. Schneyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Bob Mischler Senior VP-Strategy & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.0.26%3 772
MODERNA, INC.-49.10%52 083
LONZA GROUP AG-23.66%46 440
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.37%40 199
SEAGEN INC.-11.24%25 199
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.88%19 474