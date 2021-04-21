Log in
    ACAD

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
Acadia Pharmaceuticals : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021

04/21/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on May 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-638-4820 for participants in the United States or Canada and 443-877-4067 for international callers (reference passcode 4568937). A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed through May 19, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 for callers in the United States or Canada and 404-537-3406 for international callers (reference passcode 4568937). The conference call also will be webcast live on Acadia’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com under the investors section and will be archived there until June 2, 2021.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing of future events. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Acadia’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as Acadia’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Acadia undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 M - -
Net income 2021 -318 M - -
Net cash 2021 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 329 M 3 329 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 601
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 27,78 $
Last Close Price 20,80 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Elena H. Ridloff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Bob Mischler Senior VP-Strategy & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-61.24%3 329
MODERNA, INC.54.98%64 849
LONZA GROUP AG-2.18%44 682
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.21.18%41 636
CELLTRION, INC.-16.43%36 649
SEAGEN INC.-17.35%26 246
