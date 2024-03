Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. Its clinical-stage development are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer's disease psychosis and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. Its pipeline includes NUPLAZID, Trofinetide, ACP-204 and Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Programs. NUPLAZID is a treatment for Parkinson's Disease Psychosis. Trofinetide is a treatment for Rett Syndrome. Trofinetide is a synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) designed to treat the core symptoms of Rett syndrome by reducing neuroinflammation and supporting synaptic function. ACP-204 is a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis. It also owns rights to NNZ-2591 in both Rett and Fragile X syndrome.

