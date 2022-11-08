Advanced search
  ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    ACAD   US0042251084

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
15.30 USD   +5.59%
04:17pAcadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/04Goldman Sachs Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $12 From $15
MT
11/03RBC Cuts Price Target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $21 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/08/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
November 14, 2022 in New York, NY

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum
November 15, 2022 in Miami, FL

A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation at the Guggenheim conference at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022 will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Rett syndrome and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 516 M - -
Net income 2022 -214 M - -
Net cash 2022 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 346 M 2 346 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,49 $
Average target price 18,61 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Mark C. Schneyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Bob Mischler Senior VP-Strategy & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-37.92%2 346
MODERNA, INC.-35.41%63 021
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.28%38 632
LONZA GROUP AG-36.50%36 235
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.85%25 212
SEAGEN INC.-16.05%24 097