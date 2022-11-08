Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

November 14, 2022 in New York, NY

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

November 15, 2022 in Miami, FL

A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation at the Guggenheim conference at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022 will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Rett syndrome and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

