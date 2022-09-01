Log in
    ACAD   US0042251084

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:46 2022-09-01 am EDT
16.25 USD   -1.10%
08/09Goldman Sachs Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $15 From $20, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/09Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $19 From $27, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/09Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $15 From $20, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY

Cowen 2nd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Virtual Summit
Fireside Chat: Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals
Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Rett syndrome and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 530 M - -
Net income 2022 -210 M - -
Net cash 2022 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 659 M 2 659 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 16,43 $
Average target price 18,88 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Mark C. Schneyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Bob Mischler Senior VP-Strategy & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-29.61%2 659
MODERNA, INC.-47.92%51 744
LONZA GROUP AG-31.28%39 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.63%39 663
SEAGEN INC.-0.20%28 457
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.87%24 806