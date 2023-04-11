Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACAD   US0042251084

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:05 2023-04-11 am EDT
18.01 USD   +1.15%
09:20aAcadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
03/20JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $21 From $19, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/14Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $20 From $19, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/11/2023 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For almost 30 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapies for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 560 M - -
Net income 2023 -84,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -35,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 888 M 2 888 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
EV / Sales 2024 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,80 $
Average target price 22,37 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark C. Schneyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Ponni Subbiah Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sanjeev Pathak Senior Vice President & Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.11.81%2 888
MODERNA, INC.-10.84%61 766
LONZA GROUP AG25.27%46 293
SEAGEN INC.59.29%38 302
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.90%36 567
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.55%25 501
