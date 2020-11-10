Log in
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.    ACAD

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
Acadia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020

11/10/2020 | 09:12am EST

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through December 15, 2020.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life through science. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 445 M - -
Net income 2020 -288 M - -
Net cash 2020 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 954 M 7 954 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 580
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,61 $
Last Close Price 50,03 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Elena H. Ridloff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eliseo Oreste Salinas Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.16.95%7 954
LONZA GROUP AG75.54%50 476
CELLTRION, INC.57.46%34 084
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.39%33 295
MODERNA, INC.297.44%30 763
SEAGEN INC.47.44%30 374
