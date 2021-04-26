Log in
    ACAD

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Investors

04/26/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACAD) securities between June 15, 2020 and April 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Acadia investors have until June 18, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Acadia investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Acadia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops a drug called pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia, as well as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. In June 2020, Acadia submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to expand pimavanserin’s label to include treatment for dementia-related psychosis.

On March 8, 2021, the Company revealed that, as part of its ongoing review of the sNDA, the FDA “has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.”

On this news, Acadia’s stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 45.35%, to close at $25.02 per share on March 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

On April 5, 2021, pre-market, the Company disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA indicating that the pimavanserin sNDA could not be approved in its current form. Specifically, the press release stated that the CRL “cited a lack of statistical significance in some of the subgroups of dementia, and insufficient numbers of patients with certain less common dementia subtypes as lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval.”

On this news, Acadia’s stock price fell $4.41 per share, or 17.23%, to close at $21.18 per share on April 5, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (2) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 M - -
Net income 2021 -319 M - -
Net cash 2021 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 281 M 3 281 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 601
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Elena H. Ridloff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Bob Mischler Senior VP-Strategy & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-61.65%3 281
MODERNA, INC.66.20%69 543
LONZA GROUP AG-1.93%45 251
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.65%44 523
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%35 201
SEAGEN INC.-15.94%26 694
