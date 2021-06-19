Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACAD   US0042251084

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/19/2021 | 08:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Acadia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACAD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between June 15, 2020 and April 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 21, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Acadia submitted an sNDA for pimavanserin to the FDA that suffered from design and statistical problems. The pimavanserin sNDA did not contain the support for its approval despite the Company telling investors that it did. As a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the sNDA as it was submitted. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Acadia, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
08:27aMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action ..
BU
06/16DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
06/16THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
06/16TWO DAYS LEFT TO ACTIVELY PARTICIPAT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
BU
06/11DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
06/11ACAD BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Acadia Pharmace..
BU
06/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
06/10ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceut..
MT
06/04ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS  : NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) Efficacy Data from Open-Label ..
AQ
06/03ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS  : NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) Efficacy Data from Open-Label..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 523 M - -
Net income 2021 -197 M - -
Net cash 2021 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 169 M 4 169 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27,58 $
Last Close Price 26,03 $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Elena H. Ridloff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Bob Mischler Senior VP-Strategy & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-51.31%4 169
MODERNA, INC.90.67%79 980
LONZA GROUP LTD14.63%52 508
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.76%45 934
CELLTRION, INC.-24.79%32 465
SEAGEN INC.-10.75%28 367