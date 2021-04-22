Log in
    ACAD

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Behalf of Investors

04/22/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACAD) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Acadia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops a drug called pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia, as well as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. In June 2020, Acadia submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to expand pimavanserin’s label to include treatment for dementia-related psychosis.

On March 8, 2021, the Company revealed that, as part of its ongoing review of the sNDA, the FDA “has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.”

On this news, Acadia’s stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 45.35%, to close at $25.02 per share on March 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

On April 5, 2021, pre-market, the Company disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA indicating that the pimavanserin sNDA could not be approved in its current form. Specifically, the press release stated that the CRL “cited a lack of statistical significance in some of the subgroups of dementia, and insufficient numbers of patients with certain less common dementia subtypes as lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval.”

On this news, Acadia’s stock price fell $4.41 per share, or 17.23%, to close at $21.18 per share on April 5, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Acadia securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 M - -
Net income 2021 -318 M - -
Net cash 2021 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 436 M 3 436 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 601
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 27,78 $
Last Close Price 21,47 $
Spread / Highest target 95,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Elena H. Ridloff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Bob Mischler Senior VP-Strategy & Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-59.84%3 329
MODERNA, INC.62.25%67 889
LONZA GROUP AG-2.00%45 162
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.22.23%41 636
CELLTRION, INC.-19.08%35 463
SEAGEN INC.-15.79%26 741
