March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late on Friday approved Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a genetic brain disorder, the company said, making it the first-approved drug for the condition. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Nandhini Srinivasan and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and William Mallard)