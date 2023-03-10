Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACAD   US0042251084

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
20.37 USD   -0.68%
03/10U.S. FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug
RE
03/10U.S. FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug
RE
03/01Oppenheimer Adjusts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $20 From $17, Maintains Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug

03/10/2023 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a genetic brain disorder, the company said on Friday, making it the first-approved drug for the condition.

The U.S. health regulator's decision allows use of the drug, to be sold under the brand name Daybue, in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older and comes with a warning of diarrhea and weight loss.

Acadia said it plans to make the drug available to patients by the end of April. It, however, did not disclose the details of the drug price. The approval comes months after the regulator declined to approve expanded use of its drug Nuplazid to treat psychosis related to Alzheimer's disease. Analysts have said approval of Daybue would help drive growth for the company in the near term.

Rett's syndrome is a rare neurodevelopmental condition that occurs primarily in girls. According to government estimates, it affects fewer than 50,000 people in the U.S.

Shares of the California-based company closed 0.68% lower on Friday. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Nandhini Srinivasan and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
03/10U.S. FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug
RE
03/10U.S. FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug
RE
03/01Oppenheimer Adjusts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $20 From $17, Maintains Perf..
MT
02/28Citigroup Adjusts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $19.40 From $19, Keeps Neutra..
MT
02/28JMP Securities Adjusts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $22 From $24, Keeps Mark..
MT
02/28Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $19 From $18, Maintain..
MT
02/28Mizuho Securities Adjusts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $19 From $15, Maintain..
MT
02/28RBC Boosts Price Target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $27 From $19, Maintains Outperform..
MT
02/28ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/28ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 554 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -38,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 305 M 3 305 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
EV / Sales 2024 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 20,37 $
Average target price 20,24 $
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark C. Schneyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Ponni Subbiah Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sanjeev Pathak Senior Vice President & Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.27.95%3 305
MODERNA, INC.-23.01%53 068
LONZA GROUP AG17.85%42 806
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.72%37 689
SEAGEN INC.34.32%32 434
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.75%23 082