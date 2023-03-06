Acadia Realty Trust : Corporate Snapshot – March 2023
03/06/2023 | 06:10am EST
CORPORATE
SNAPSHOT
March 2023
Acadia Overview
Key Highlights & Updates
Not All Space is Created Equal Redevelopment & Densification Core Portfolio
Street Portfolio
Urban Portfolio
Suburban Portfolio
City Point
Fund Platform
ESG
Appendix
Acadia Realty at a Glance
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual operating platforms (Core Portfolio and Fund) and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy.
Acadia Realty Trust accomplishes this goal by:
Building a best-in-class Core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors
Making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds
And maintaining a strong balance sheet.
ACADIA TOTAL PORTFOLIO
CORE
GLA
Pro Rata
% of ABR
PORTFOLIO
at 100%
Share
Total
Total
Occupancy
Leased
Street
Anchors
Shops
Total
Street & Urban
1,578
1,366
89.0%
91.8%
50%
2%
6%
58%
Suburban
4,004
3,845
94.1%
95.9%
N/A
18%
24%
42%
Total Core
5,582
5,211
92.7%
94.9%
50%
20%
30%
100%
FUNDS PORTFOLIO
Total Funds
7,970
1,757
86.1%
91.4%
TOTAL
13,522
6,968
* Square feet in 000's
3
Dual Platform Funds Business & Third-party Capital
CORE/ON-BALANCE SHEET
Public Capital
Strategy: Open-air retail format agnostic depending on cycle and opportunities. High growth Street Retail a key focus.
SULLIVAN CENTER
GREENE STREET
CHICAGO, IL
SOHO, NYC, NY
FUNDS BUSINESS/OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Private Capital: Utilizing discretionary fund vehicles and other third-party capital.
Strategy: Opportunistic/Value-Add across capital stack, high-yielding, redevelopments and restructurings.
