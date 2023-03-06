Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Acadia Realty Trust
  News
  Summary
    AKR   US0042391096

ACADIA REALTY TRUST

(AKR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
14.59 USD   +0.69%
Acadia Realty Trust : Corporate Snapshot – March 2023

03/06/2023 | 06:10am EST
CORPORATE

SNAPSHOT

March 2023

Table of Contents

3

5

15

20

26

28

40

42

45

50

58

2

60

Acadia Overview

Key Highlights & Updates

Not All Space is Created Equal Redevelopment & Densification Core Portfolio

Street Portfolio

Urban Portfolio

Suburban Portfolio

City Point

Fund Platform

ESG

Appendix

Acadia Realty at a Glance

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual operating platforms (Core Portfolio and Fund) and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy.

Acadia Realty Trust accomplishes this goal by:

  • Building a best-in-class Core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors
  • Making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds
  • And maintaining a strong balance sheet.

ACADIA TOTAL PORTFOLIO

CORE

GLA

Pro Rata

% of ABR

PORTFOLIO

at 100%

Share

Total

Total

Occupancy

Leased

Street

Anchors

Shops

Total

Street & Urban

1,578

1,366

89.0%

91.8%

50%

2%

6%

58%

Suburban

4,004

3,845

94.1%

95.9%

N/A

18%

24%

42%

Total Core

5,582

5,211

92.7%

94.9%

50%

20%

30%

100%

FUNDS PORTFOLIO

Total Funds

7,970

1,757

86.1%

91.4%

TOTAL

13,522

6,968

* Square feet in 000's

3

Dual Platform Funds Business & Third-party Capital

CORE/ON-BALANCE SHEET

  • Public Capital
  • Strategy: Open-air retail format agnostic depending on cycle and opportunities. High growth Street Retail a key focus.

SULLIVAN CENTER

GREENE STREET

CHICAGO, IL

SOHO, NYC, NY

FUNDS BUSINESS/OFF-BALANCE SHEET

  • Private Capital: Utilizing discretionary fund vehicles and other third-party capital.
  • Strategy: Opportunistic/Value-Add across capital stack, high-yielding, redevelopments and restructurings.

4

KEY HIGHLIGHTS and UPDATES

5

Disclaimer

Acadia Realty Trust published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 11:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 309 M - -
Net income 2023 9,87 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 128x
Yield 2023 5,12%
Capitalization 1 405 M 1 405 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,09x
EV / Sales 2024 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ACADIA REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Acadia Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,59 $
Average target price 16,92 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth F. Bernstein President & Trustee
John Gottfried Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Rodriguez Vice President-Information Technology
Heather Moore Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Leasing Operations
Reggie Livingston Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIA REALTY TRUST1.67%1 405
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.5.62%40 566
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.95%16 495
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-2.46%12 780
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.25%10 811
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.0.31%8 329