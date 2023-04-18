Advanced search
    AKR   US0042391096

ACADIA REALTY TRUST

(AKR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48:45 2023-04-18 pm EDT
13.32 USD   +0.26%
02:58pAcadia Realty Trust : Corporate Update – April 2023
PU
04/05Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 2, 2023
BU
03/30ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Acadia Realty Trust : Corporate Update – April 2023

04/18/2023
CORPORATE

SNAPSHOT

April 2023

Acadia Realty at a Glance

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual operating platforms (Core Portfolio and Fund) and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy.

Acadia Realty Trust accomplishes this goal by:

  • Building a best-in-class Core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors
  • Making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds
  • And maintaining a strong balance sheet.

ACADIA TOTAL PORTFOLIO

CORE

GLA

Pro Rata

% of ABR

PORTFOLIO

at 100%

Share

Total

Total

Occupancy

Leased

Street

Anchors

Shops

Total

Street & Urban

1,578

1,366

89.0%

91.8%

50%

2%

6%

58%

Suburban

4,004

3,845

94.1%

95.9%

N/A

18%

24%

42%

Total Core

5,582

5,211

92.7%

94.9%

50%

20%

30%

100%

FUNDS PORTFOLIO

Total Funds

7,970

1,757

86.1%

91.4%

TOTAL

13,522

6,968

* Square feet in 000's

3

Dual Platform Funds Business & Third-party Capital

CORE/ON-BALANCE SHEET

  • Public Capital
  • Strategy: Open-air retail format agnostic depending on cycle and opportunities. High growth Street Retail a key focus.

SULLIVAN CENTER

GREENE STREET

CHICAGO, IL

SOHO, NYC, NY

FUNDS BUSINESS/OFF-BALANCE SHEET

  • Private Capital: Utilizing discretionary fund vehicles and other third-party capital.
  • Strategy: Opportunistic/Value-Add across capital stack, high-yielding, redevelopments and restructurings.

4

KEY HIGHLIGHTS and UPDATES

5

Disclaimer

© Publicnow 2023


© Publicnow 2023
