Acadia Realty Trust : Corporate Update – September 2022

Financials (USD) Sales 2022 321 M Net income 2022 26,3 M Net Debt 2022 1 368 M P/E ratio 2022 61,5x Yield 2022 4,33% Capitalization 1 566 M EV / Sales 2022 9,14x EV / Sales 2023 9,70x Nbr of Employees 123 Free-Float 99,2% Chart ACADIA REALTY TRUST Technical analysis trends ACADIA REALTY TRUST Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 16,50 $ Average target price 20,00 $ Spread / Average Target 21,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Kenneth F. Bernstein President & Trustee John Gottfried Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President David Rodriguez Vice President-Information Technology Joseph M. Napolitano Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP Lorrence T. Kellar Independent Trustee Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ACADIA REALTY TRUST -24.42% 1 566