Acadia Realty Trust : Unaudited restated results of operations, restated funds from operations, and restated net operating income as of and for the quarters and year to date periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and unaudited restated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 - Form 8-K
The following unaudited tables illustrate the adjustments to the financial tables previously reported in the Company's first quarter 2021, second quarter 2021, third quarter 2021 and fourth quarter 2020 earnings releases, some of from which the restated amounts will be presented in the Company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings release or supplemental report (amounts in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Statements of Operations ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Revenues
Rental income
$
67,606
$
(1,134
)
(a)
$
66,472
$
251,002
$
(4,570
)
(a)
$
246,432
Other
1,404
6
(a)
1,410
4,482
(6
)
(a)
4,476
Total revenues
69,010
(1,128
)
67,882
255,484
(4,576
)
250,908
Operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization
48,166
(722
)
(a)
47,444
149,793
(2,564
)
(a,b)
147,229
General and administrative
9,640
30
(a)
9,670
36,055
(257
)
(a)
35,798
Real estate taxes
11,672
(263
)
(a)
11,409
43,505
(1,028
)
(a)
42,477
Property operating
14,910
(306
)
(a)
14,604
56,595
(1,044
)
(a)
55,551
Impairment charges
34,049
-
34,049
85,598
-
85,598
Total operating expenses
118,437
(1,261
)
117,176
371,546
(4,893
)
366,653
Gain on disposition of properties
174
-
174
683
-
683
Operating (loss) income
(49,253
)
133
(49,120
)
(115,379
)
317
(115,062
)
Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(1,082
)
(421
)
(a)
(1,503
)
(1,237
)
(1,820
)
(a)
(3,057
)
Interest and other income
1,823
-
1,823
8,979
-
8,979
Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other
34,595
(568
)
(b)
34,027
113,930
(568
)
(b)
113,362
Interest expense
(17,687
)
569
(a)
(17,118
)
(72,060
)
2,479
(a)
(69,581
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
(31,604
)
(287
)
(31,891
)
(65,767
)
408
(65,359
)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(1,012
)
-
(1,012
)
(271
)
2
(a)
(269
)
Net (loss) income
(32,616
)
(287
)
(32,903
)
(66,038
)
410
(65,628
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
21,891
155
(a,b)
22,046
57,279
(604
)
(a,b)
56,675
Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia
$
(10,725
)
$
(132
)
$
(10,857
)
$
(8,759
)
$
(194
)
$
(8,953
)
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
-
-
-
(233
)
-
(233
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share
$
(10,725
)
$
(132
)
$
(10,857
)
$
(8,992
)
$
(194
)
$
(9,186
)
Weighted average shares for basic loss and basic and diluted earnings per share
86,311
-
86,311
86,442
-
86,442
Net loss per share - basic, Net earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.11
)
1
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Statement of Operations ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Revenues
Rental income
$
67,205
$
(1,207
)
(a)
$
65,998
Other
2,189
-
2,189
Total revenues
69,394
(1,207
)
68,187
Operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization
31,390
(750
)
(a)
30,640
General and administrative
8,996
(4
)
(a)
8,992
Real estate taxes
11,462
(256
)
(a)
11,206
Property operating
13,477
(268
)
(a)
13,209
Total operating expenses
65,325
(1,278
)
64,047
Gain on disposition of properties
4,612
-
4,612
Operating income
8,681
71
8,752
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
2,263
(381
)
(a)
1,882
Interest and other income
1,700
-
1,700
Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other
6,507
(1,382
)
(b)
5,125
Interest expense
(17,141
)
550
(a)
(16,591
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,010
(1,142
)
868
Income tax provision
(150
)
2
(a)
(148
)
Net income
1,860
(1,140
)
720
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,302
801
(a,b)
4,103
Net income attributable to Acadia
$
5,162
$
(339
)
$
4,823
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
(156
)
-
(156
)
Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share
$
5,006
$
(339
)
$
4,667
Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share
86,346
-
86,346
Net earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.06
$
(0.01
)
$
0.05
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Statements of Operations ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Revenues
Rental income
$
73,666
$
(1,597
)
(a)
$
72,069
$
140,871
$
(2,804
)
(a)
$
138,067
Other
994
(6
)
(a)
988
3,183
(6
)
(a)
3,177
Total revenues
74,660
(1,603
)
73,057
144,054
(2,810
)
141,244
Operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization
31,345
(805
)
(a)
30,540
62,735
(1,555
)
(a)
61,180
General and administrative
10,671
(18
)
(a)
10,653
19,667
(22
)
(a)
19,645
Real estate taxes
12,504
(290
)
(a)
12,214
23,966
(546
)
(a)
23,420
Property operating
12,890
(254
)
(a)
12,636
26,367
(522
)
(a)
25,845
Total operating expenses
67,410
(1,367
)
66,043
132,735
(2,645
)
130,090
Gain on disposition of properties
5,909
-
5,909
10,521
-
10,521
Operating income
13,159
(236
)
12,923
21,840
(165
)
21,675
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
1,106
(207
)
(a)
899
3,369
(588
)
(a)
2,781
Interest and other income
2,054
-
2,054
3,754
-
3,754
Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other
2,711
(869
)
(b)
1,842
9,218
(2,251
)
(b)
6,967
Interest expense
(17,605
)
554
(a)
(17,051
)
(34,746
)
1,104
(a)
(33,642
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,425
(758
)
667
3,435
(1,900
)
1,535
Income tax provision
(194
)
2
(a)
(192
)
(344
)
4
(a)
(340
)
2
Net income
1,231
(756
)
475
3,091
(1,896
)
1,195
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,687
555
(a,b)
3,242
5,989
1,356
(a,b)
7,345
Net income attributable to Acadia
$
3,918
$
(201
)
$
3,717
$
9,080
$
(540
)
$
8,540
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
(156
)
-
(156
)
(312
)
-
(312
)
Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share
$
3,762
$
(201
)
$
3,561
$
8,768
$
(540
)
$
8,228
Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share
86,824
-
86,824
86,575
-
86,575
Net earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.04
$
-
$
0.04
$
0.10
$
-
$
0.10
3
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Statements of Operations ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Revenues
Rental income
$
71,852
$
(1,550
)
(a)
$
70,302
$
212,723
$
(4,354
)
(a)
$
208,369
Other
1,594
-
1,594
4,777
(6
)
(a)
4,771
Total revenues
73,446
(1,550
)
71,896
217,500
(4,360
)
213,140
Operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization
30,866
(802
)
(a)
30,064
93,601
(2,357
)
(a)
91,244
General and administrative
9,978
(68
)
(a)
9,910
29,645
(90
)
(a)
29,555
Real estate taxes
11,320
(292
)
(a)
11,028
35,286
(838
)
(a)
34,448
Property operating
12,698
(255
)
(a)
12,443
39,065
(777
)
(a)
38,288
Impairment charges
9,925
-
9,925
9,925
-
9,925
Total operating expenses
74,787
(1,417
)
73,370
207,522
(4,062
)
203,460
Gain on disposition of properties
-
-
-
10,521
-
10,521
Operating (loss) income
(1,341
)
(133
)
(1,474
)
20,499
(298
)
20,201
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
644
(272
)
(a)
372
4,013
(860
)
(a)
3,153
Interest and other income
2,354
-
2,354
6,108
-
6,108
Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other
47,293
(800
)
(b)
46,493
56,511
(3,051
)
(b)
53,460
Interest expense
(17,334
)
559
(a)
(16,775
)
(52,080
)
1,663
(a)
(50,417
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
31,616
(646
)
30,970
35,051
(2,546
)
32,505
Income tax provision
(59
)
-
(59
)
(403
)
4
(399
)
Net income
31,557
(646
)
30,911
34,648
(2,542
)
32,106
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(19,488
)
460
(a,b)
(19,028
)
(13,499
)
1,816
(a,b)
(11,683
)
Net income attributable to Acadia
$
12,069
$
(186
)
$
11,883
$
21,149
$
(726
)
$
20,423
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
(156
)
-
(156
)
(468
)
-
(468
)
Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share
$
11,913
$
(186
)
$
11,727
$
20,681
$
(726
)
$
19,955
Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share
88,481
-
88,481
87,217
-
87,217
Net earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.13
$
-
$
0.13
$
0.24
$
(0.01
)
$
0.23
a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the earnings (losses) of two consolidated Fund investments that are less-than-wholly-owned investments through the Company's opportunity funds (the "Fund Investments") to "equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on net income (loss) for the periods presented.
b)
Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate, increased or (decreased) net income attributable to Common Shareholders by: ($0.1) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.2) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively; ($0.3) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021; ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.5) million or $0.00 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively; and ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
4
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia
$
(10,725
)
$
(132
)
(b)
$
(10,857
)
$
(8,759
)
$
(194
)
(b)
$
(8,953
)
Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of
noncontrolling interests' share)
32,574
-
32,574
106,158
62
(b)
106,220
Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share)
4,923
-
4,923
17,323
-
17,323
Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share)
(174
)
-
(174
)
(291
)
-
(291
)
(Loss) income attributable to Common OP Unit holders
(569
)
-
(569
)
(370
)
-
(370
)
Distributions - Preferred OP Units
123
-
123
495
-
495
Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders
$
26,152
$
(132
)
$
26,020
$
114,556
$
(132
)
$
114,424
Adjustments for Special Items:
Less: Unrealized holding gain and other
(net of noncontrolling interest share)
(4,468
)
132
(b)
(4,336
)
(20,625
)
132
(b)
(20,493
)
Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders
Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares
465
-
465
465
-
465
Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to
common shares
16
-
16
-
-
-
Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units
94,083
-
94,083
92,807
-
92,807
Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit
$
0.41
$
-
$
0.41
$
0.98
$
(0.01
)
$
0.97
Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,
per Common Share and Common OP Unit
$
0.27
$
-
$
0.27
$
0.81
$
-
$
0.81
a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the assets and liabilities of the Fund Investments to "investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on FFO for the periods presented.
b)
Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate, increased or (decreased) FFO by: ($0.1) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.1) million or $0.00 per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively; ($0.3) million or $0.00 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021; ($0.2) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.5) million or $0.00 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively; and ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The timing differences had no impact on FFO before special items for all of the periods presented.
8
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Consolidated operating (loss) income
$
(49,253
)
$
133
(a)
$
(49,120
)
$
(115,379
)
$
317
(a)
$
(115,062
)
Add back:
General and administrative
9,640
30
(a)
9,670
36,055
(257
)
(a)
35,798
Depreciation and amortization
48,166
(722
)
(a)
47,444
149,793
(2,564
)
(a)
147,229
Impairment charges
34,049
-
34,049
85,598
-
85,598
Less:
Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments
166
30
(a)
196
13,624
(43
)
(a)
13,581
Gain on disposition of properties
(174
)
-
(174
)
(683
)
-
(683
)
Consolidated NOI
42,594
(529
)
42,065
169,008
(2,547
)
166,461
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI
(12,209
)
466
(a)
(11,743
)
(48,536
)
2,220
(a)
(46,316
)
Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above
(3,135
)
63
(a)
(3,072
)
(11,845
)
327
(a)
(11,518
)
Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI
3,306
-
3,306
15,659
-
15,659
NOI - Core Portfolio
$
30,556
$
-
$
30,556
$
124,286
$
-
$
124,286
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Consolidated operating income
$
8,681
$
71
(a)
$
8,752
Add back:
General and administrative
8,996
(4
)
(a)
8,992
Depreciation and amortization
31,390
(750
)
(a)
30,640
Impairment charges
-
-
-
Straight-line rent reserves
817
-
817
Less:
Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments
(5,284
)
11
(a)
(5,273
)
Gain on disposition of properties
(4,612
)
-
(4,612
)
Consolidated NOI
39,988
(672
)
39,316
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI
(10,861
)
589
(a)
(10,272
)
Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above
(2,618
)
83
(a)
(2,535
)
Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI
3,300
-
3,300
NOI - Core Portfolio
$
29,809
$
-
$
29,809
9
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Consolidated operating income
$
13,159
$
(236
)
(a)
$
12,923
$
21,840
$
(165
)
(a)
$
21,675
Add back:
General and administrative
10,671
(18
)
(a)
10,653
19,667
(22
)
(a)
19,645
Depreciation and amortization
31,345
(805
)
(a)
30,540
62,735
(1,555
)
(a)
61,180
Impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Straight-line rent reserves
(232
)
-
(232
)
585
-
585
Less:
Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments
(4,249
)
5
(a)
(4,244
)
(9,533
)
16
(a)
(9,517
)
Gain on disposition of properties
(5,909
)
-
(5,909
)
(10,521
)
-
(10,521
)
Consolidated NOI
44,785
(1,054
)
43,731
84,773
(1,726
)
83,047
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI
(12,373
)
922
(a)
(11,451
)
(23,234
)
1,511
(a)
(21,723
)
Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above
(3,131
)
132
(a)
(2,999
)
(5,749
)
215
(a)
(5,534
)
Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI
3,764
-
3,764
7,064
-
7,064
NOI - Core Portfolio
$
33,045
$
-
$
33,045
$
62,854
$
-
$
62,854
10
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
Consolidated operating (loss) income
$
(1,341
)
$
(133
)
(a)
$
(1,474
)
$
20,499
$
(298
)
(a)
$
20,201
Add back:
General and administrative
9,978
(68
)
(a)
9,910
29,645
(90
)
(a)
29,555
Depreciation and amortization
30,866
(802
)
(a)
30,064
93,601
(2,357
)
(a)
91,244
Impairment charges
9,925
-
9,925
9,925
-
9,925
Straight-line rent reserves
(258
)
-
(258
)
327
-
327
Less:
Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments
(4,572
)
20
(a)
(4,552
)
(14,105
)
36
(a)
(14,069
)
Gain on disposition of properties
-
-
-
(10,521
)
-
(10,521
)
Consolidated NOI
44,598
(983
)
43,615
129,371
(2,709
)
126,662
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI
(12,576
)
862
(a)
(11,714
)
(35,810
)
2,373
(a)
(33,437
)
Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above
(3,104
)
121
(a)
(2,983
)
(8,853
)
336
(a)
(8,517
)
Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI
2,961
-
2,961
10,025
-
10,025
NOI - Core Portfolio
$
31,879
$
-
$
31,879
$
94,733
$
-
$
94,733
a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the earnings of the Fund Investments to "equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on NOI - Core Portfolio for any of the periods presented.
11
December 31, 2020
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands)
As Previously Reported
Adjustments
As Restated
ASSETS
Investments in real estate, at cost
Land
$
776,275
$
(23,554
)
(a)
$
752,721
Buildings and improvements
2,848,781
(46,528
)
(a)
2,802,253
Tenant improvements
191,046
(12,128
)
(a)
178,918
Construction in progress
5,751
(604
)
(a)
5,147
Right-of-use assets - finance leases
25,086
-
25,086
3,846,939
(82,814
)
3,764,125
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(586,800
)
13,436
(a)
(573,364
)
Operating real estate, net
3,260,139
(69,378
)
3,190,761
Real estate under development
247,349
(148
)
(a)
247,201
Net investments in real estate
3,507,488
(69,526
)
3,437,962
Notes receivable, net
101,450
(568
)
(b)
100,882
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
249,807
23,022
(a,b)
272,829
Other assets, net
173,809
(3,528
)
(a)
170,281
Right-of-use assets - operating leases, net
76,268
-
76,268
Cash and cash equivalents
19,232
(533
)
(a)
18,699
Restricted cash
14,692
(3,596
)
(a)
11,096
Rents receivable
44,136
(1,084
)
(a)
43,052
Total assets
$
4,186,882
$
(55,813
)
$
4,131,069
LIABILITIES
Mortgage and other notes payable, net
$
1,125,356
$
(56,550
)
(a)
$
1,068,806
Unsecured notes payable, net
500,083
-
500,083
Unsecured line of credit
138,400
-
138,400
Accounts payable and other liabilities
269,911
(1,469
)
(a)
268,442
Lease liability - operating leases, net
88,816
-
88,816
Dividends and distributions payable
147
-
147
Distributions in excess of income from,
and investments in, unconsolidated affiliates
15,616
-
15,616
Total liabilities
2,138,329
(58,019
)
2,080,310
Commitments and contingencies
EQUITY
Acadia Shareholders' Equity
Common shares, $0.001 par value, authorized 200,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 86,268,303 and 87,050,465 shares, respectively
86
-
86
Additional paid-in capital
1,683,165
-
1,683,165
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(74,891
)
-
(74,891
)
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(167,046
)
(132
)
(b)
(167,178
)
Total Acadia shareholders' equity
1,441,314
(132
)
1,441,182
Noncontrolling interests
607,239
2,338
(a,b)
609,577
Total equity
2,048,553
2,206
2,050,759
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,186,882
$
(55,813
)
$
4,131,069
a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the assets and liabilities of two consolidated subsidiaries to "investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on net income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2020.
b)
Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate increased or (decreased) net income attributable to Common Shareholders by ($0.1) million through the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company's internal review is ongoing and the Company may identify further errors. There can be no assurance that the actual effects of the error corrections will be only as described above.
