Acadia Realty Trust : Unaudited restated results of operations, restated funds from operations, and restated net operating income as of and for the quarters and year to date periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and unaudited restated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 - Form 8-K

    AKR   US0042391096

ACADIA REALTY TRUST

(AKR)
Acadia Realty Trust : Unaudited restated results of operations, restated funds from operations, and restated net operating income as of and for the quarters and year to date periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and unaudited restated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The following unaudited tables illustrate the adjustments to the financial tables previously reported in the Company's first quarter 2021, second quarter 2021, third quarter 2021 and fourth quarter 2020 earnings releases, some of from which the restated amounts will be presented in the Company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings release or supplemental report (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Statements of Operations ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Revenues

Rental income

$

67,606

$

(1,134

)

(a)

$

66,472

$

251,002

$

(4,570

)

(a)

$

246,432

Other

1,404

6

(a)

1,410

4,482

(6

)

(a)

4,476

Total revenues

69,010

(1,128

)

67,882

255,484

(4,576

)

250,908

Operating expenses

Depreciation and amortization

48,166

(722

)

(a)

47,444

149,793

(2,564

)

(a,b)

147,229

General and administrative

9,640

30

(a)

9,670

36,055

(257

)

(a)

35,798

Real estate taxes

11,672

(263

)

(a)

11,409

43,505

(1,028

)

(a)

42,477

Property operating

14,910

(306

)

(a)

14,604

56,595

(1,044

)

(a)

55,551

Impairment charges

34,049

-

34,049

85,598

-

85,598

Total operating expenses

118,437

(1,261

)

117,176

371,546

(4,893

)

366,653

Gain on disposition of properties

174

-

174

683

-

683

Operating (loss) income

(49,253

)

133

(49,120

)

(115,379

)

317

(115,062

)

Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(1,082

)

(421

)

(a)

(1,503

)

(1,237

)

(1,820

)

(a)

(3,057

)

Interest and other income

1,823

-

1,823

8,979

-

8,979

Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other

34,595

(568

)

(b)

34,027

113,930

(568

)

(b)

113,362

Interest expense

(17,687

)

569

(a)

(17,118

)

(72,060

)

2,479

(a)

(69,581

)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

(31,604

)

(287

)

(31,891

)

(65,767

)

408

(65,359

)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,012

)

-

(1,012

)

(271

)

2

(a)

(269

)

Net (loss) income

(32,616

)

(287

)

(32,903

)

(66,038

)

410

(65,628

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

21,891

155

(a,b)

22,046

57,279

(604

)

(a,b)

56,675

Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia

$

(10,725

)

$

(132

)

$

(10,857

)

$

(8,759

)

$

(194

)

$

(8,953

)

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

-

-

-

(233

)

-

(233

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share

$

(10,725

)

$

(132

)

$

(10,857

)

$

(8,992

)

$

(194

)

$

(9,186

)

Weighted average shares for basic loss and basic and diluted earnings per share

86,311

-

86,311

86,442

-

86,442

Net loss per share - basic, Net earnings per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.11

)

1

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Statement of Operations ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Revenues

Rental income

$

67,205

$

(1,207

)

(a)

$

65,998

Other

2,189

-

2,189

Total revenues

69,394

(1,207

)

68,187

Operating expenses

Depreciation and amortization

31,390

(750

)

(a)

30,640

General and administrative

8,996

(4

)

(a)

8,992

Real estate taxes

11,462

(256

)

(a)

11,206

Property operating

13,477

(268

)

(a)

13,209

Total operating expenses

65,325

(1,278

)

64,047

Gain on disposition of properties

4,612

-

4,612

Operating income

8,681

71

8,752

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

2,263

(381

)

(a)

1,882

Interest and other income

1,700

-

1,700

Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other

6,507

(1,382

)

(b)

5,125

Interest expense

(17,141

)

550

(a)

(16,591

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,010

(1,142

)

868

Income tax provision

(150

)

2

(a)

(148

)

Net income

1,860

(1,140

)

720

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,302

801

(a,b)

4,103

Net income attributable to Acadia

$

5,162

$

(339

)

$

4,823

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

(156

)

-

(156

)

Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share

$

5,006

$

(339

)

$

4,667

Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share

86,346

-

86,346

Net earnings per share - basic and diluted

$

0.06

$

(0.01

)

$

0.05

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Statements of Operations ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Revenues

Rental income

$

73,666

$

(1,597

)

(a)

$

72,069

$

140,871

$

(2,804

)

(a)

$

138,067

Other

994

(6

)

(a)

988

3,183

(6

)

(a)

3,177

Total revenues

74,660

(1,603

)

73,057

144,054

(2,810

)

141,244

Operating expenses

Depreciation and amortization

31,345

(805

)

(a)

30,540

62,735

(1,555

)

(a)

61,180

General and administrative

10,671

(18

)

(a)

10,653

19,667

(22

)

(a)

19,645

Real estate taxes

12,504

(290

)

(a)

12,214

23,966

(546

)

(a)

23,420

Property operating

12,890

(254

)

(a)

12,636

26,367

(522

)

(a)

25,845

Total operating expenses

67,410

(1,367

)

66,043

132,735

(2,645

)

130,090

Gain on disposition of properties

5,909

-

5,909

10,521

-

10,521

Operating income

13,159

(236

)

12,923

21,840

(165

)

21,675

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

1,106

(207

)

(a)

899

3,369

(588

)

(a)

2,781

Interest and other income

2,054

-

2,054

3,754

-

3,754

Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other

2,711

(869

)

(b)

1,842

9,218

(2,251

)

(b)

6,967

Interest expense

(17,605

)

554

(a)

(17,051

)

(34,746

)

1,104

(a)

(33,642

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,425

(758

)

667

3,435

(1,900

)

1,535

Income tax provision

(194

)

2

(a)

(192

)

(344

)

4

(a)

(340

)

2

Net income

1,231

(756

)

475

3,091

(1,896

)

1,195

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,687

555

(a,b)

3,242

5,989

1,356

(a,b)

7,345

Net income attributable to Acadia

$

3,918

$

(201

)

$

3,717

$

9,080

$

(540

)

$

8,540

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

(156

)

-

(156

)

(312

)

-

(312

)

Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share

$

3,762

$

(201

)

$

3,561

$

8,768

$

(540

)

$

8,228

Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share

86,824

-

86,824

86,575

-

86,575

Net earnings per share - basic and diluted

$

0.04

$

-

$

0.04

$

0.10

$

-

$

0.10

3

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Statements of Operations ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Revenues

Rental income

$

71,852

$

(1,550

)

(a)

$

70,302

$

212,723

$

(4,354

)

(a)

$

208,369

Other

1,594

-

1,594

4,777

(6

)

(a)

4,771

Total revenues

73,446

(1,550

)

71,896

217,500

(4,360

)

213,140

Operating expenses

Depreciation and amortization

30,866

(802

)

(a)

30,064

93,601

(2,357

)

(a)

91,244

General and administrative

9,978

(68

)

(a)

9,910

29,645

(90

)

(a)

29,555

Real estate taxes

11,320

(292

)

(a)

11,028

35,286

(838

)

(a)

34,448

Property operating

12,698

(255

)

(a)

12,443

39,065

(777

)

(a)

38,288

Impairment charges

9,925

-

9,925

9,925

-

9,925

Total operating expenses

74,787

(1,417

)

73,370

207,522

(4,062

)

203,460

Gain on disposition of properties

-

-

-

10,521

-

10,521

Operating (loss) income

(1,341

)

(133

)

(1,474

)

20,499

(298

)

20,201

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

644

(272

)

(a)

372

4,013

(860

)

(a)

3,153

Interest and other income

2,354

-

2,354

6,108

-

6,108

Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other

47,293

(800

)

(b)

46,493

56,511

(3,051

)

(b)

53,460

Interest expense

(17,334

)

559

(a)

(16,775

)

(52,080

)

1,663

(a)

(50,417

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

31,616

(646

)

30,970

35,051

(2,546

)

32,505

Income tax provision

(59

)

-

(59

)

(403

)

4

(399

)

Net income

31,557

(646

)

30,911

34,648

(2,542

)

32,106

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(19,488

)

460

(a,b)

(19,028

)

(13,499

)

1,816

(a,b)

(11,683

)

Net income attributable to Acadia

$

12,069

$

(186

)

$

11,883

$

21,149

$

(726

)

$

20,423

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

(156

)

-

(156

)

(468

)

-

(468

)

Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -
basic and diluted earnings per share

$

11,913

$

(186

)

$

11,727

$

20,681

$

(726

)

$

19,955

Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share

88,481

-

88,481

87,217

-

87,217

Net earnings per share - basic and diluted

$

0.13

$

-

$

0.13

$

0.24

$

(0.01

)

$

0.23

a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the earnings (losses) of two consolidated Fund investments that are less-than-wholly-owned investments through the Company's opportunity funds (the "Fund Investments") to "equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on net income (loss) for the periods presented.
b)
Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate, increased or (decreased) net income attributable to Common Shareholders by: ($0.1) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.2) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively; ($0.3) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021; ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.5) million or $0.00 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively; and ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

4

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia

$

(10,725

)

$

(132

)

(b)

$

(10,857

)

$

(8,759

)

$

(194

)

(b)

$

(8,953

)

Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of
noncontrolling interests' share)

32,574

-

32,574

106,158

62

(b)

106,220

Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

4,923

-

4,923

17,323

-

17,323

Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

(174

)

-

(174

)

(291

)

-

(291

)

(Loss) income attributable to Common OP Unit holders

(569

)

-

(569

)

(370

)

-

(370

)

Distributions - Preferred OP Units

123

-

123

495

-

495

Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

26,152

$

(132

)

$

26,020

$

114,556

$

(132

)

$

114,424

Adjustments for Special Items:

Less: Unrealized holding gain and other
(net of noncontrolling interest share)

(4,468

)

132

(b)

(4,336

)

(20,625

)

132

(b)

(20,493

)

Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

21,684

$

-

$

21,684

$

93,931

$

-

$

93,931

Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings

86,311

-

86,311

86,442

-

86,442

Weighted-average OP Units outstanding

4,890

-

4,890

4,992

-

4,992

Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares

465

-

465

465

-

465

Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units

91,666

-

91,666

91,899

-

91,899

Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.29

$

(0.01

)

$

0.28

$

1.25

$

-

$

1.25

Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,
per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.24

$

-

$

0.24

$

1.02

$

-

$

1.02

5

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Net income attributable to Acadia

$

5,162

$

(339

)

(b)

$

4,823

Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of
noncontrolling interests' share)

23,807

-

23,807

Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

-

-

-

Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

(5,096

)

-

(5,096

)

Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders

347

-

347

Distributions - Preferred OP Units

123

-

123

Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

24,343

$

(339

)

$

24,004

Adjustments for Special Items:

Less: Unrealized holding gain and other
(net of noncontrolling interest share)

(1,738

)

339

(b)

(1,399

)

Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

22,605

$

-

$

22,605

Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings

86,323

-

86,323

Weighted-average OP Units outstanding

5,120

-

5,120

Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares

465

-

465

Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to
common shares

23

-

23

Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units

91,931

-

91,931

Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.26

$

-

$

0.26

Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,
per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.25

$

-

$

0.25

6

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Net income attributable to Acadia

$

3,918

$

(201

)

(b)

$

3,717

$

9,080

$

(540

)

(b)

$

8,540

Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of
noncontrolling interests' share)

23,077

-

23,077

46,884

-

46,884

Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

933

-

933

(4,163

)

-

(4,163

)

Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders

275

-

275

622

-

622

Distributions - Preferred OP Units

123

-

123

246

-

246

Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

28,326

$

(201

)

$

28,125

$

52,669

$

(540

)

$

52,129

Adjustments for Special Items:

Less: Unrealized holding gain and other
(net of noncontrolling interest share)

(688

)

201

(b)

(487

)

(2,426

)

540

(b)

(1,886

)

Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

27,638

$

-

$

27,638

$

50,243

$

-

$

50,243

Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings

86,824

-

86,824

86,575

-

86,575

Weighted-average OP Units outstanding

5,135

-

5,135

5,127

-

5,127

Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares

465

-

465

465

-

465

Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to
common shares

203

-

203

87

-

87

Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units

92,627

-

92,627

92,254

-

92,254

Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.31

$

(0.01

)

$

0.30

$

0.57

$

-

$

0.57

Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,
per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.30

$

-

$

0.30

$

0.54

$

-

$

0.54

7

Three Months September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Net income attributable to Acadia

$

12,069

$

(186

)

(b)

$

11,883

$

21,149

$

(726

)

(b)

$

20,423

Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of
noncontrolling interests' share)

23,111

-

23,111

69,995

-

69,995

Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

2,294

-

2,294

2,294

-

2,294

Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share)

-

-

-

(4,163

)

-

(4,163

)

Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders

749

-

749

1,371

-

1,371

Distributions - Preferred OP Units

123

-

123

369

-

369

Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

38,346

$

(186

)

$

38,160

$

91,015

$

(726

)

$

90,289

Adjustments for Special Items:

Less: Unrealized holding gain and other
(net of noncontrolling interest share)

(13,384

)

186

(b)

(13,198

)

(15,810

)

726

(b)

(15,084

)

Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders

$

24,962

$

-

$

24,962

$

75,205

$

-

$

75,205

Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings

88,481

-

88,481

87,217

-

87,217

Weighted-average OP Units outstanding

5,121

-

5,121

5,125

-

5,125

Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares

465

-

465

465

-

465

Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to
common shares

16

-

16

-

-

-

Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units

94,083

-

94,083

92,807

-

92,807

Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.41

$

-

$

0.41

$

0.98

$

(0.01

)

$

0.97

Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,
per Common Share and Common OP Unit

$

0.27

$

-

$

0.27

$

0.81

$

-

$

0.81

a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the assets and liabilities of the Fund Investments to "investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on FFO for the periods presented.
b)
Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate, increased or (decreased) FFO by: ($0.1) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.1) million or $0.00 per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively; ($0.3) million or $0.00 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021; ($0.2) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.5) million or $0.00 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively; and ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The timing differences had no impact on FFO before special items for all of the periods presented.

8

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Consolidated operating (loss) income

$

(49,253

)

$

133

(a)

$

(49,120

)

$

(115,379

)

$

317

(a)

$

(115,062

)

Add back:

General and administrative

9,640

30

(a)

9,670

36,055

(257

)

(a)

35,798

Depreciation and amortization

48,166

(722

)

(a)

47,444

149,793

(2,564

)

(a)

147,229

Impairment charges

34,049

-

34,049

85,598

-

85,598

Less:

Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments

166

30

(a)

196

13,624

(43

)

(a)

13,581

Gain on disposition of properties

(174

)

-

(174

)

(683

)

-

(683

)

Consolidated NOI

42,594

(529

)

42,065

169,008

(2,547

)

166,461

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI

(12,209

)

466

(a)

(11,743

)

(48,536

)

2,220

(a)

(46,316

)

Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above

(3,135

)

63

(a)

(3,072

)

(11,845

)

327

(a)

(11,518

)

Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI

3,306

-

3,306

15,659

-

15,659

NOI - Core Portfolio

$

30,556

$

-

$

30,556

$

124,286

$

-

$

124,286

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Consolidated operating income

$

8,681

$

71

(a)

$

8,752

Add back:

General and administrative

8,996

(4

)

(a)

8,992

Depreciation and amortization

31,390

(750

)

(a)

30,640

Impairment charges

-

-

-

Straight-line rent reserves

817

-

817

Less:

Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments

(5,284

)

11

(a)

(5,273

)

Gain on disposition of properties

(4,612

)

-

(4,612

)

Consolidated NOI

39,988

(672

)

39,316

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI

(10,861

)

589

(a)

(10,272

)

Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above

(2,618

)

83

(a)

(2,535

)

Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI

3,300

-

3,300

NOI - Core Portfolio

$

29,809

$

-

$

29,809

9

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Consolidated operating income

$

13,159

$

(236

)

(a)

$

12,923

$

21,840

$

(165

)

(a)

$

21,675

Add back:

General and administrative

10,671

(18

)

(a)

10,653

19,667

(22

)

(a)

19,645

Depreciation and amortization

31,345

(805

)

(a)

30,540

62,735

(1,555

)

(a)

61,180

Impairment charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

Straight-line rent reserves

(232

)

-

(232

)

585

-

585

Less:

Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments

(4,249

)

5

(a)

(4,244

)

(9,533

)

16

(a)

(9,517

)

Gain on disposition of properties

(5,909

)

-

(5,909

)

(10,521

)

-

(10,521

)

Consolidated NOI

44,785

(1,054

)

43,731

84,773

(1,726

)

83,047

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI

(12,373

)

922

(a)

(11,451

)

(23,234

)

1,511

(a)

(21,723

)

Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above

(3,131

)

132

(a)

(2,999

)

(5,749

)

215

(a)

(5,534

)

Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI

3,764

-

3,764

7,064

-

7,064

NOI - Core Portfolio

$

33,045

$

-

$

33,045

$

62,854

$

-

$

62,854

10

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss
to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

Consolidated operating (loss) income

$

(1,341

)

$

(133

)

(a)

$

(1,474

)

$

20,499

$

(298

)

(a)

$

20,201

Add back:

General and administrative

9,978

(68

)

(a)

9,910

29,645

(90

)

(a)

29,555

Depreciation and amortization

30,866

(802

)

(a)

30,064

93,601

(2,357

)

(a)

91,244

Impairment charges

9,925

-

9,925

9,925

-

9,925

Straight-line rent reserves

(258

)

-

(258

)

327

-

327

Less:

Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments

(4,572

)

20

(a)

(4,552

)

(14,105

)

36

(a)

(14,069

)

Gain on disposition of properties

-

-

-

(10,521

)

-

(10,521

)

Consolidated NOI

44,598

(983

)

43,615

129,371

(2,709

)

126,662

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI

(12,576

)

862

(a)

(11,714

)

(35,810

)

2,373

(a)

(33,437

)

Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above

(3,104

)

121

(a)

(2,983

)

(8,853

)

336

(a)

(8,517

)

Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated
joint ventures NOI

2,961

-

2,961

10,025

-

10,025

NOI - Core Portfolio

$

31,879

$

-

$

31,879

$

94,733

$

-

$

94,733

a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the earnings of the Fund Investments to "equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on NOI - Core Portfolio for any of the periods presented.

11

December 31, 2020

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands)

As Previously Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

ASSETS

Investments in real estate, at cost

Land

$

776,275

$

(23,554

)

(a)

$

752,721

Buildings and improvements

2,848,781

(46,528

)

(a)

2,802,253

Tenant improvements

191,046

(12,128

)

(a)

178,918

Construction in progress

5,751

(604

)

(a)

5,147

Right-of-use assets - finance leases

25,086

-

25,086

3,846,939

(82,814

)

3,764,125

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(586,800

)

13,436

(a)

(573,364

)

Operating real estate, net

3,260,139

(69,378

)

3,190,761

Real estate under development

247,349

(148

)

(a)

247,201

Net investments in real estate

3,507,488

(69,526

)

3,437,962

Notes receivable, net

101,450

(568

)

(b)

100,882

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

249,807

23,022

(a,b)

272,829

Other assets, net

173,809

(3,528

)

(a)

170,281

Right-of-use assets - operating leases, net

76,268

-

76,268

Cash and cash equivalents

19,232

(533

)

(a)

18,699

Restricted cash

14,692

(3,596

)

(a)

11,096

Rents receivable

44,136

(1,084

)

(a)

43,052

Total assets

$

4,186,882

$

(55,813

)

$

4,131,069

LIABILITIES

Mortgage and other notes payable, net

$

1,125,356

$

(56,550

)

(a)

$

1,068,806

Unsecured notes payable, net

500,083

-

500,083

Unsecured line of credit

138,400

-

138,400

Accounts payable and other liabilities

269,911

(1,469

)

(a)

268,442

Lease liability - operating leases, net

88,816

-

88,816

Dividends and distributions payable

147

-

147

Distributions in excess of income from,
and investments in, unconsolidated affiliates

15,616

-

15,616

Total liabilities

2,138,329

(58,019

)

2,080,310

Commitments and contingencies

EQUITY

Acadia Shareholders' Equity

Common shares, $0.001 par value, authorized 200,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 86,268,303 and 87,050,465 shares, respectively

86

-

86

Additional paid-in capital

1,683,165

-

1,683,165

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(74,891

)

-

(74,891

)

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(167,046

)

(132

)

(b)

(167,178

)

Total Acadia shareholders' equity

1,441,314

(132

)

1,441,182

Noncontrolling interests

607,239

2,338

(a,b)

609,577

Total equity

2,048,553

2,206

2,050,759

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,186,882

$

(55,813

)

$

4,131,069

a)
Relates to the correction to adjust the assets and liabilities of two consolidated subsidiaries to "investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on net income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2020.
b)
Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate increased or (decreased) net income attributable to Common Shareholders by ($0.1) million through the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's internal review is ongoing and the Company may identify further errors. There can be no assurance that the actual effects of the error corrections will be only as described above.

12

Disclaimer

Acadia Realty Trust published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
