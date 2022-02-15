Acadia Realty Trust : Unaudited restated results of operations, restated funds from operations, and restated net operating income as of and for the quarters and year to date periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and unaudited restated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 - Form 8-K

The following unaudited tables illustrate the adjustments to the financial tables previously reported in the Company's first quarter 2021, second quarter 2021, third quarter 2021 and fourth quarter 2020 earnings releases, some of from which the restated amounts will be presented in the Company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings release or supplemental report (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Statements of Operations ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Revenues Rental income $ 67,606 $ (1,134 ) (a) $ 66,472 $ 251,002 $ (4,570 ) (a) $ 246,432 Other 1,404 6 (a) 1,410 4,482 (6 ) (a) 4,476 Total revenues 69,010 (1,128 ) 67,882 255,484 (4,576 ) 250,908 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 48,166 (722 ) (a) 47,444 149,793 (2,564 ) (a,b) 147,229 General and administrative 9,640 30 (a) 9,670 36,055 (257 ) (a) 35,798 Real estate taxes 11,672 (263 ) (a) 11,409 43,505 (1,028 ) (a) 42,477 Property operating 14,910 (306 ) (a) 14,604 56,595 (1,044 ) (a) 55,551 Impairment charges 34,049 - 34,049 85,598 - 85,598 Total operating expenses 118,437 (1,261 ) 117,176 371,546 (4,893 ) 366,653 Gain on disposition of properties 174 - 174 683 - 683 Operating (loss) income (49,253 ) 133 (49,120 ) (115,379 ) 317 (115,062 ) Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (1,082 ) (421 ) (a) (1,503 ) (1,237 ) (1,820 ) (a) (3,057 ) Interest and other income 1,823 - 1,823 8,979 - 8,979 Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other 34,595 (568 ) (b) 34,027 113,930 (568 ) (b) 113,362 Interest expense (17,687 ) 569 (a) (17,118 ) (72,060 ) 2,479 (a) (69,581 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (31,604 ) (287 ) (31,891 ) (65,767 ) 408 (65,359 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (1,012 ) - (1,012 ) (271 ) 2 (a) (269 ) Net (loss) income (32,616 ) (287 ) (32,903 ) (66,038 ) 410 (65,628 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,891 155 (a,b) 22,046 57,279 (604 ) (a,b) 56,675 Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia $ (10,725 ) $ (132 ) $ (10,857 ) $ (8,759 ) $ (194 ) $ (8,953 ) Less: net income attributable to participating securities - - - (233 ) - (233 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders -

basic and diluted earnings per share $ (10,725 ) $ (132 ) $ (10,857 ) $ (8,992 ) $ (194 ) $ (9,186 ) Weighted average shares for basic loss and basic and diluted earnings per share 86,311 - 86,311 86,442 - 86,442 Net loss per share - basic, Net earnings per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Statement of Operations ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Revenues Rental income $ 67,205 $ (1,207 ) (a) $ 65,998 Other 2,189 - 2,189 Total revenues 69,394 (1,207 ) 68,187 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 31,390 (750 ) (a) 30,640 General and administrative 8,996 (4 ) (a) 8,992 Real estate taxes 11,462 (256 ) (a) 11,206 Property operating 13,477 (268 ) (a) 13,209 Total operating expenses 65,325 (1,278 ) 64,047 Gain on disposition of properties 4,612 - 4,612 Operating income 8,681 71 8,752 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 2,263 (381 ) (a) 1,882 Interest and other income 1,700 - 1,700 Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other 6,507 (1,382 ) (b) 5,125 Interest expense (17,141 ) 550 (a) (16,591 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,010 (1,142 ) 868 Income tax provision (150 ) 2 (a) (148 ) Net income 1,860 (1,140 ) 720 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,302 801 (a,b) 4,103 Net income attributable to Acadia $ 5,162 $ (339 ) $ 4,823 Less: net income attributable to participating securities (156 ) - (156 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -

basic and diluted earnings per share $ 5,006 $ (339 ) $ 4,667 Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share 86,346 - 86,346 Net earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Statements of Operations ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Revenues Rental income $ 73,666 $ (1,597 ) (a) $ 72,069 $ 140,871 $ (2,804 ) (a) $ 138,067 Other 994 (6 ) (a) 988 3,183 (6 ) (a) 3,177 Total revenues 74,660 (1,603 ) 73,057 144,054 (2,810 ) 141,244 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 31,345 (805 ) (a) 30,540 62,735 (1,555 ) (a) 61,180 General and administrative 10,671 (18 ) (a) 10,653 19,667 (22 ) (a) 19,645 Real estate taxes 12,504 (290 ) (a) 12,214 23,966 (546 ) (a) 23,420 Property operating 12,890 (254 ) (a) 12,636 26,367 (522 ) (a) 25,845 Total operating expenses 67,410 (1,367 ) 66,043 132,735 (2,645 ) 130,090 Gain on disposition of properties 5,909 - 5,909 10,521 - 10,521 Operating income 13,159 (236 ) 12,923 21,840 (165 ) 21,675 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 1,106 (207 ) (a) 899 3,369 (588 ) (a) 2,781 Interest and other income 2,054 - 2,054 3,754 - 3,754 Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other 2,711 (869 ) (b) 1,842 9,218 (2,251 ) (b) 6,967 Interest expense (17,605 ) 554 (a) (17,051 ) (34,746 ) 1,104 (a) (33,642 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,425 (758 ) 667 3,435 (1,900 ) 1,535 Income tax provision (194 ) 2 (a) (192 ) (344 ) 4 (a) (340 )

Net income 1,231 (756 ) 475 3,091 (1,896 ) 1,195 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,687 555 (a,b) 3,242 5,989 1,356 (a,b) 7,345 Net income attributable to Acadia $ 3,918 $ (201 ) $ 3,717 $ 9,080 $ (540 ) $ 8,540 Less: net income attributable to participating securities (156 ) - (156 ) (312 ) - (312 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -

basic and diluted earnings per share $ 3,762 $ (201 ) $ 3,561 $ 8,768 $ (540 ) $ 8,228 Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share 86,824 - 86,824 86,575 - 86,575 Net earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ - $ 0.10

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Statements of Operations ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Revenues Rental income $ 71,852 $ (1,550 ) (a) $ 70,302 $ 212,723 $ (4,354 ) (a) $ 208,369 Other 1,594 - 1,594 4,777 (6 ) (a) 4,771 Total revenues 73,446 (1,550 ) 71,896 217,500 (4,360 ) 213,140 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 30,866 (802 ) (a) 30,064 93,601 (2,357 ) (a) 91,244 General and administrative 9,978 (68 ) (a) 9,910 29,645 (90 ) (a) 29,555 Real estate taxes 11,320 (292 ) (a) 11,028 35,286 (838 ) (a) 34,448 Property operating 12,698 (255 ) (a) 12,443 39,065 (777 ) (a) 38,288 Impairment charges 9,925 - 9,925 9,925 - 9,925 Total operating expenses 74,787 (1,417 ) 73,370 207,522 (4,062 ) 203,460 Gain on disposition of properties - - - 10,521 - 10,521 Operating (loss) income (1,341 ) (133 ) (1,474 ) 20,499 (298 ) 20,201 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 644 (272 ) (a) 372 4,013 (860 ) (a) 3,153 Interest and other income 2,354 - 2,354 6,108 - 6,108 Realized and unrealized holding gains on investments and other 47,293 (800 ) (b) 46,493 56,511 (3,051 ) (b) 53,460 Interest expense (17,334 ) 559 (a) (16,775 ) (52,080 ) 1,663 (a) (50,417 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 31,616 (646 ) 30,970 35,051 (2,546 ) 32,505 Income tax provision (59 ) - (59 ) (403 ) 4 (399 ) Net income 31,557 (646 ) 30,911 34,648 (2,542 ) 32,106 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (19,488 ) 460 (a,b) (19,028 ) (13,499 ) 1,816 (a,b) (11,683 ) Net income attributable to Acadia $ 12,069 $ (186 ) $ 11,883 $ 21,149 $ (726 ) $ 20,423 Less: net income attributable to participating securities (156 ) - (156 ) (468 ) - (468 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders -

basic and diluted earnings per share $ 11,913 $ (186 ) $ 11,727 $ 20,681 $ (726 ) $ 19,955 Weighted average shares for basic and diluted earnings per share 88,481 - 88,481 87,217 - 87,217 Net earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.13 $ - $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.23

Relates to the correction to adjust the earnings (losses) of two consolidated Fund investments that are less-than-wholly-owned investments through the Company's opportunity funds (the "Fund Investments") to "equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on net income (loss) for the periods presented. a)

Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate, increased or (decreased) net income attributable to Common Shareholders by: ($0.1) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.2) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively; ($0.3) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021; ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.5) million or $0.00 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively; and ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. b)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Net (loss) income attributable to Acadia $ (10,725 ) $ (132 ) (b) $ (10,857 ) $ (8,759 ) $ (194 ) (b) $ (8,953 ) Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of

noncontrolling interests' share) 32,574 - 32,574 106,158 62 (b) 106,220 Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share) 4,923 - 4,923 17,323 - 17,323 Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share) (174 ) - (174 ) (291 ) - (291 ) (Loss) income attributable to Common OP Unit holders (569 ) - (569 ) (370 ) - (370 ) Distributions - Preferred OP Units 123 - 123 495 - 495 Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 26,152 $ (132 ) $ 26,020 $ 114,556 $ (132 ) $ 114,424 Adjustments for Special Items: Less: Unrealized holding gain and other

(net of noncontrolling interest share) (4,468 ) 132 (b) (4,336 ) (20,625 ) 132 (b) (20,493 ) Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 21,684 $ - $ 21,684 $ 93,931 $ - $ 93,931 Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings 86,311 - 86,311 86,442 - 86,442 Weighted-average OP Units outstanding 4,890 - 4,890 4,992 - 4,992 Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares 465 - 465 465 - 465 Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units 91,666 - 91,666 91,899 - 91,899 Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.29 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.28 $ 1.25 $ - $ 1.25 Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,

per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.24 $ - $ 0.24 $ 1.02 $ - $ 1.02

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Net income attributable to Acadia $ 5,162 $ (339 ) (b) $ 4,823 Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of

noncontrolling interests' share) 23,807 - 23,807 Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share) - - - Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share) (5,096 ) - (5,096 ) Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders 347 - 347 Distributions - Preferred OP Units 123 - 123 Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 24,343 $ (339 ) $ 24,004 Adjustments for Special Items: Less: Unrealized holding gain and other

(net of noncontrolling interest share) (1,738 ) 339 (b) (1,399 ) Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 22,605 $ - $ 22,605 Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings 86,323 - 86,323 Weighted-average OP Units outstanding 5,120 - 5,120 Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares 465 - 465 Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to

common shares 23 - 23 Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units 91,931 - 91,931 Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.26 $ - $ 0.26 Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,

per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Net income attributable to Acadia $ 3,918 $ (201 ) (b) $ 3,717 $ 9,080 $ (540 ) (b) $ 8,540 Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of

noncontrolling interests' share) 23,077 - 23,077 46,884 - 46,884 Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share) - - - - - - Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share) 933 - 933 (4,163 ) - (4,163 ) Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders 275 - 275 622 - 622 Distributions - Preferred OP Units 123 - 123 246 - 246 Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 28,326 $ (201 ) $ 28,125 $ 52,669 $ (540 ) $ 52,129 Adjustments for Special Items: Less: Unrealized holding gain and other

(net of noncontrolling interest share) (688 ) 201 (b) (487 ) (2,426 ) 540 (b) (1,886 ) Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 27,638 $ - $ 27,638 $ 50,243 $ - $ 50,243 Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings 86,824 - 86,824 86,575 - 86,575 Weighted-average OP Units outstanding 5,135 - 5,135 5,127 - 5,127 Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares 465 - 465 465 - 465 Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to

common shares 203 - 203 87 - 87 Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units 92,627 - 92,627 92,254 - 92,254 Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.31 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.57 $ - $ 0.57 Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,

per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.30 $ - $ 0.30 $ 0.54 $ - $ 0.54

Three Months September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Funds from Operations ($ in thousands) (a) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Net income attributable to Acadia $ 12,069 $ (186 ) (b) $ 11,883 $ 21,149 $ (726 ) (b) $ 20,423 Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of

noncontrolling interests' share) 23,111 - 23,111 69,995 - 69,995 Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share) 2,294 - 2,294 2,294 - 2,294 Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share) - - - (4,163 ) - (4,163 ) Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders 749 - 749 1,371 - 1,371 Distributions - Preferred OP Units 123 - 123 369 - 369 Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 38,346 $ (186 ) $ 38,160 $ 91,015 $ (726 ) $ 90,289 Adjustments for Special Items: Less: Unrealized holding gain and other

(net of noncontrolling interest share) (13,384 ) 186 (b) (13,198 ) (15,810 ) 726 (b) (15,084 ) Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 24,962 $ - $ 24,962 $ 75,205 $ - $ 75,205 Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings 88,481 - 88,481 87,217 - 87,217 Weighted-average OP Units outstanding 5,121 - 5,121 5,125 - 5,125 Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares 465 - 465 465 - 465 Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to

common shares 16 - 16 - - - Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units 94,083 - 94,083 92,807 - 92,807 Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.41 $ - $ 0.41 $ 0.98 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.97 Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items,

per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.27 $ - $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ - $ 0.81

Relates to the correction to adjust the assets and liabilities of the Fund Investments to "investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on FFO for the periods presented. a)

Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate, increased or (decreased) FFO by: ($0.1) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.1) million or $0.00 per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively; ($0.3) million or $0.00 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021; ($0.2) million or ($0.01) per share, and ($0.5) million or $0.00 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively; and ($0.2) million or $0.00 per share, and ($0.7) million or ($0.01) per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The timing differences had no impact on FFO before special items for all of the periods presented. b)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss

to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (49,253 ) $ 133 (a) $ (49,120 ) $ (115,379 ) $ 317 (a) $ (115,062 ) Add back: General and administrative 9,640 30 (a) 9,670 36,055 (257 ) (a) 35,798 Depreciation and amortization 48,166 (722 ) (a) 47,444 149,793 (2,564 ) (a) 147,229 Impairment charges 34,049 - 34,049 85,598 - 85,598 Less: Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments 166 30 (a) 196 13,624 (43 ) (a) 13,581 Gain on disposition of properties (174 ) - (174 ) (683 ) - (683 ) Consolidated NOI 42,594 (529 ) 42,065 169,008 (2,547 ) 166,461 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI (12,209 ) 466 (a) (11,743 ) (48,536 ) 2,220 (a) (46,316 ) Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above (3,135 ) 63 (a) (3,072 ) (11,845 ) 327 (a) (11,518 ) Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated

joint ventures NOI 3,306 - 3,306 15,659 - 15,659 NOI - Core Portfolio $ 30,556 $ - $ 30,556 $ 124,286 $ - $ 124,286

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss

to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Consolidated operating income $ 8,681 $ 71 (a) $ 8,752 Add back: General and administrative 8,996 (4 ) (a) 8,992 Depreciation and amortization 31,390 (750 ) (a) 30,640 Impairment charges - - - Straight-line rent reserves 817 - 817 Less: Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments (5,284 ) 11 (a) (5,273 ) Gain on disposition of properties (4,612 ) - (4,612 ) Consolidated NOI 39,988 (672 ) 39,316 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI (10,861 ) 589 (a) (10,272 ) Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above (2,618 ) 83 (a) (2,535 ) Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated

joint ventures NOI 3,300 - 3,300 NOI - Core Portfolio $ 29,809 $ - $ 29,809

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss

to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Consolidated operating income $ 13,159 $ (236 ) (a) $ 12,923 $ 21,840 $ (165 ) (a) $ 21,675 Add back: General and administrative 10,671 (18 ) (a) 10,653 19,667 (22 ) (a) 19,645 Depreciation and amortization 31,345 (805 ) (a) 30,540 62,735 (1,555 ) (a) 61,180 Impairment charges - - - - - - Straight-line rent reserves (232 ) - (232 ) 585 - 585 Less: Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments (4,249 ) 5 (a) (4,244 ) (9,533 ) 16 (a) (9,517 ) Gain on disposition of properties (5,909 ) - (5,909 ) (10,521 ) - (10,521 ) Consolidated NOI 44,785 (1,054 ) 43,731 84,773 (1,726 ) 83,047 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI (12,373 ) 922 (a) (11,451 ) (23,234 ) 1,511 (a) (21,723 ) Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above (3,131 ) 132 (a) (2,999 ) (5,749 ) 215 (a) (5,534 ) Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated

joint ventures NOI 3,764 - 3,764 7,064 - 7,064 NOI - Core Portfolio $ 33,045 $ - $ 33,045 $ 62,854 $ - $ 62,854

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Operating Loss

to Net Property Operating Income ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (1,341 ) $ (133 ) (a) $ (1,474 ) $ 20,499 $ (298 ) (a) $ 20,201 Add back: General and administrative 9,978 (68 ) (a) 9,910 29,645 (90 ) (a) 29,555 Depreciation and amortization 30,866 (802 ) (a) 30,064 93,601 (2,357 ) (a) 91,244 Impairment charges 9,925 - 9,925 9,925 - 9,925 Straight-line rent reserves (258 ) - (258 ) 327 - 327 Less: Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments (4,572 ) 20 (a) (4,552 ) (14,105 ) 36 (a) (14,069 ) Gain on disposition of properties - - - (10,521 ) - (10,521 ) Consolidated NOI 44,598 (983 ) 43,615 129,371 (2,709 ) 126,662 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI (12,576 ) 862 (a) (11,714 ) (35,810 ) 2,373 (a) (33,437 ) Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above (3,104 ) 121 (a) (2,983 ) (8,853 ) 336 (a) (8,517 ) Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated

joint ventures NOI 2,961 - 2,961 10,025 - 10,025 NOI - Core Portfolio $ 31,879 $ - $ 31,879 $ 94,733 $ - $ 94,733

Relates to the correction to adjust the earnings of the Fund Investments to "equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on NOI - Core Portfolio for any of the periods presented. a)

December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet ($ in thousands) As Previously Reported Adjustments As Restated ASSETS Investments in real estate, at cost Land $ 776,275 $ (23,554 ) (a) $ 752,721 Buildings and improvements 2,848,781 (46,528 ) (a) 2,802,253 Tenant improvements 191,046 (12,128 ) (a) 178,918 Construction in progress 5,751 (604 ) (a) 5,147 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 25,086 - 25,086 3,846,939 (82,814 ) 3,764,125 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (586,800 ) 13,436 (a) (573,364 ) Operating real estate, net 3,260,139 (69,378 ) 3,190,761 Real estate under development 247,349 (148 ) (a) 247,201 Net investments in real estate 3,507,488 (69,526 ) 3,437,962 Notes receivable, net 101,450 (568 ) (b) 100,882 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 249,807 23,022 (a,b) 272,829 Other assets, net 173,809 (3,528 ) (a) 170,281 Right-of-use assets - operating leases, net 76,268 - 76,268 Cash and cash equivalents 19,232 (533 ) (a) 18,699 Restricted cash 14,692 (3,596 ) (a) 11,096 Rents receivable 44,136 (1,084 ) (a) 43,052 Total assets $ 4,186,882 $ (55,813 ) $ 4,131,069 LIABILITIES Mortgage and other notes payable, net $ 1,125,356 $ (56,550 ) (a) $ 1,068,806 Unsecured notes payable, net 500,083 - 500,083 Unsecured line of credit 138,400 - 138,400 Accounts payable and other liabilities 269,911 (1,469 ) (a) 268,442 Lease liability - operating leases, net 88,816 - 88,816 Dividends and distributions payable 147 - 147 Distributions in excess of income from,

and investments in, unconsolidated affiliates 15,616 - 15,616 Total liabilities 2,138,329 (58,019 ) 2,080,310 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Acadia Shareholders' Equity Common shares, $0.001 par value, authorized 200,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 86,268,303 and 87,050,465 shares, respectively 86 - 86 Additional paid-in capital 1,683,165 - 1,683,165 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,891 ) - (74,891 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (167,046 ) (132 ) (b) (167,178 ) Total Acadia shareholders' equity 1,441,314 (132 ) 1,441,182 Noncontrolling interests 607,239 2,338 (a,b) 609,577 Total equity 2,048,553 2,206 2,050,759 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,186,882 $ (55,813 ) $ 4,131,069

Relates to the correction to adjust the assets and liabilities of two consolidated subsidiaries to "investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates", which had no impact on net income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2020. a)

Relates to immaterial previously unrecorded adjustments, which, in the aggregate increased or (decreased) net income attributable to Common Shareholders by ($0.1) million through the year ended December 31, 2020. b)

The Company's internal review is ongoing and the Company may identify further errors. There can be no assurance that the actual effects of the error corrections will be only as described above.

