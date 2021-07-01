Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Acadia Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKR   US0042391096

ACADIA REALTY TRUST

(AKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acadia Realty Trust : Announces an Expanded $700 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility

07/01/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (the “Company”) announced today that it closed on a $700 million amended and restated credit facility, which replaces the Company’s existing $600 million credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility provides for an increase in the Company’s existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $300 million and an increase in the Company’s existing term loan facility from $350 million to $400 million. The amended and restated credit facility was oversubscribed and supported by all five of its existing lenders along with the addition of four new financial institutions.

The amended and restated credit facility has an accordion feature expandable to $900 million, subject to customary conditions, and, inclusive of extension options, matures on June 29, 2026.

"The successful closing of this facility further enhances our financial flexibility and provides us with additional capital to pursue investment opportunities. It also highlights the strong support of our capital providers," stated John Gottfried, Chief Financial Officer of Acadia Realty Trust. "The expansion of the facility along with its extended term demonstrates our access to capital and balance sheet strength."

BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as joint bookrunners, BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC served as joint lead arrangers, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Truist Bank and PNC Bank, National Association served as syndication agents, and Bank of America, N.A. serves as administrative agent.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.

The Company uses, and intends to use, the Investors page of its website, which can be found at www.acadiarealty.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, including, without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations that may include material nonpublic information. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors page, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACADIA REALTY TRUST
05:46pACADIA REALTY TRUST  : Announces an Expanded $700 Million Senior Unsecured Revol..
BU
06/29ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24ACADIA REALTY TRUST  : Truist Securities Lifts Acadia Realty Trust to Buy From H..
MT
06/08ACADIA REALTY TRUST  : KeyBanc Adjusts Acadia Realty Trust PT to $25 From $20, M..
MT
06/01ACADIA REALTY TRUST  : Corporate Update – June 2021
PU
06/01ACADIA REALTY TRUST PROVIDES LEASING : 2021 Investor Conference
BU
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : Acadia Realty Trust Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Int..
MT
05/07ACADIA REALTY TRUST  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : Acadia Realty Trust Insider Gets Stock Award Retains Shares, In..
MT
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : Acadia Realty Trust Insider Awarded Stock, Slowing 90-Day Selli..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 239 M - -
Net income 2021 5,18 M - -
Net Debt 2021 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 263x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 1 932 M 1 932 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ACADIA REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Acadia Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,96 $
Average target price 23,86 $
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth F. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
John Gottfried Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Rodriguez Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher Conlon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason Blacksberg Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA REALTY TRUST54.76%1 913
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.53.00%43 062
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.59%20 922
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION41.28%11 021
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.70%10 083
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION38.91%9 137