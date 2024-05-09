Q1 2024 Interim Report

Letter to Shareholders

Overview1

Acadian Timber Corp. ("Acadian" or the "Company") delivered strong financial results for the three months ended March 30, 2024 (the "first quarter"), driven by a significant sale of voluntary carbon credits and stable regional demand and pricing for its timber products. Harvesting operations were somewhat hindered by unseasonably warm weather conditions, but improved contractor availability led to a substantial increase in timber sales volumes, as compared to the prior year period.

Acadian generated $7.8 million of Free Cash Flow2 and declared dividends of $5.0 million to our shareholders during the first quarter. Our balance sheet continues to be solid with $7.0 million of net liquidity2 as at March 30, 2024, which includes funds available under our credit facilities.

Results of Operations

Acadian is committed to health and safety as our number one priority. We believe that emphasizing and achieving a good safety record is a leading indicator of success in the broader business. Acadian's operations experienced two recordable safety incidents during the quarter among contractors, which were minor in nature, and none among employees. We remain committed to maintaining a culture across the organization that emphasizes the importance of strong safety performance.

Acadian generated sales of $28.8 million, compared to $22.4 million in the prior year period. Acadian's first significant sale of carbon credits occurred during the first quarter and contributed $4.9 million to sales. Timber sales increased $1.5 million year-over-year as a result of a 35% increase in sales volumes, partially offset by lower timber services activity. The higher sales volumes were primarily a result of increased contractor availability, partially offset by the impacts of unfavourable weather conditions.

Weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, decreased 2% year-over-year. Increases in softwood prices were offset by decreases in hardwood sawlog prices due to weakness in hardwood lumber markets and decreases in hardwood pulpwood pricing, which is attributable to elevated pricing in the first quarter of 2023 resulting from a shortage of regional supply in that period.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $10.6 million during the first quarter compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA margin2 for the quarter was 37% compared to 25%.

Net income for the first quarter totaled $6.0 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.33 per share in the same period of 2023. Higher operating income was offset by lower non-cash fair value adjustments and lower gains on sale of timberlands and other fixed assets, as well as higher income tax expense, as compared to the prior year period.

Carbon Credit Project1

During the quarter, an agreement was reached to sell 752,000 of Acadian's registered voluntary carbon credits, which relate to the first reporting period of its ongoing carbon credit project in Maine. The first delivery under this agreement for approximately 152,000 carbon credits occurred in March and has been included in Acadian's financial results for the first quarter. The remaining 600,000 carbon credits included in the agreement are expected to be delivered prior to the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Acadian's project is registered on the ACR under the name Anew - Katahdin Forestry Project, and requires balancing harvest and growth, long-term planning, periodic carbon inventory verification, and maintenance of Acadian's sustainable forestry certification.

The project is expected to generate an additional 1.1 million credits over the remainder of the 10-year crediting period. The registration process for the second and third tranches of carbon credits for this project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024 and is expected to result in approximately 360,000 credits being made available for sale. This project has