    ADN   CA0042721005

ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.

(ADN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/06 11:07:12 am EDT
19.14 CAD   +2.63%
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Acadian Timber Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Acadian Timber Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (ADN.TO) ACADIAN TIMBER Reports Q1 Revenue C$26.631 Million
MT
Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election of Directors

05/06/2022 | 11:11am EDT
EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (the “Company”) announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors held at the virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2022 are set out below.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Malcolm Cockwell10,342,11898.08%201,9311.92%
Heather Fitzpatrick10,505,33899.63%38,7110.37%
Karen Oldfield10,496,55499.55%47,4950.45%
Erika Reilly10,515,43899.73%28,6110.27%
Bruce Robertson10,507,55599.65%36,4940.35%
Adam Sheparski10,522,15599.79%21,8940.21%

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

For further information, please visit our website at www.acadiantimber.com or contact:

Susan Wood
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 506-737-2345
Email: ir@acadiantimber.com


Financials
Sales 2022 93,8 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2022 93,5 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 312 M 243 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 54,3%
Technical analysis trends ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,65 CAD
Average target price 18,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sheparski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Wood Chief Financial Officer
Malcolm Cockwell Chairman
Normand Hache SVP-Marketing & Operations
Bruce K. Robertson Independent Director
