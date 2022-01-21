Log in
05:14pACADIAN TIMBER : Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call
PU
05:05pNotice of 2021 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
AQ
2021ACADIAN TIMBER CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Acadian Timber : Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

01/21/2022 | 05:14pm EST
NOTICE OF

2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

Date: February 10, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick - Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2021 fourth quarter results after market close on February 9, 2022, which will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under "Press Releases". The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

To participate in the fourth quarter conference call, please dial +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA) or, for overseas calls, +1-409-937-8907 (Conference ID 2651726) at approximately 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time). The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen in mode only. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) March 12, 2022. To access this rebroadcast, please dial +1-855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 2651726). The fourth quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

If you have any questions about the fourth quarter conference call, please contact Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX: ADN) ("Acadian") is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Disclaimer

Acadian Timber Corp. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 22:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
