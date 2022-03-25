Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Acadian Timber Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADN   CA0042721005

ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.

(ADN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acadian Timber : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03/25/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Common Shares") of ACADIAN TIMBER CORP. (the "Corporation") will be held as a virtual meeting on May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) for the following purposes:

  • 1. to receive the annual report of the Corporation and the consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2021 together with the auditors' report thereon;

  • 2. to appoint auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors;

  • 3. to elect directors of the Corporation; and

  • 4. to transact such further and other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

    Copies of the management information circular (the "Circular") and form of proxy accompany this notice.

The specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the Shareholders are set forth in the Circular accompanying and forming part of this notice. Shareholders are directed to read the Circular carefully in evaluating the matters for consideration at the Meeting.

Only Shareholders of record as at March 25, 2022, are entitled to receive notice of and vote their Common Shares at the Meeting or at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, either in person or by proxy.

Registered holders of Common Shares who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and return it, in the envelope provided, to the Corporation's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent"), by delivering the proxy to Proxy Department, TSX Trust Company : (i) by mail to P.O. Box 721, Agincourt, ON M1S 0A1; or (ii) by facsimile at (416) 368-2502 or 1 (866) 781-3111; or (iii) by email to proxyvote@tmx.com so that it is received by 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on May 3, 2022 (or at least 48 hours prior to the commencement of any reconvened meeting in the event of any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof).

In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, the Corporation is holding the Meeting virtually. Shareholders can participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast, however, shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1274.Please see the included Virtual Meeting Guide for further instructions.

If you are a non-registered holder of Common Shares and received these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form, as the case may be, provided to you in accordance with the instructions provided by your broker or intermediary.

DATED this 25th day of March 2022.

By Order of the Board of Directors

(signed)

Malcolm Cockwell

Chair of the Board

Navigation

When successfully authenticated, the info screen will be displayed. You can view the company information, ask questions and watch the webcast.

If you would like to watch the webcast press the play icon.

If viewing on a computer, the webcast will appear automatically once the meeting has started.

-

Voting

Once the voting is announced, click the voting icon on the left hand side.

To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen and click Submit. A confirmation message will appear to show your vote has been received.

If you have additional control numbers to vote, click at the top to enter the additional credential.

To change your vote, simply click

Voting will remain open until the voting on the ballot is closed.

-

Questions

Eligible shareholders attending the meeting may ask questions during the meeting.

Messages can be submitted at any time during the Q&A session up until the Chair closes the session.

If you would like to ask a question, select theicon on the left.

Type your message within the chat box in the messaging screen.

Once you are happy with your message click the "Ask Now" button

Questions sent via TSX Trust Virtual Meeting platform will be moderated before being sent to the Chair.

tsxtrust.com

Disclaimer

Acadian Timber Corp. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 21:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.
05:41pACADIAN TIMBER : Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Acadian Timber Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/09ACADIAN TIMBER CORP. BRIEF : Says Net income for Q4 totaled $6.5 million, or $0.39 per sha..
MT
02/09Acadian Timber Corp. announces an Equity Buyback for 834,345 shares, representing 5% of..
CI
02/09Acadian Timber Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
GL
02/09Acadian Timber Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
02/09Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 15, 2022
CI
02/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/09Acadian Timber Corp. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/08Credit Suisse Provides Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Acadian Timber
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 94,3 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2022 94,7 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 5,92%
Capitalization 327 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Acadian Timber Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,58 CAD
Average target price 18,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Sheparski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Wood Chief Financial Officer
Malcolm Cockwell Chairman
Normand Hache SVP-Marketing & Operations
Bruce K. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.2.09%261
ENVIVA INC.9.06%5 112
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.69%4 987
CANFOR CORPORATION-14.32%2 728
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.13%562
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.1.90%558