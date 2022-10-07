Advanced search
    ADN   CA0042721005

ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.

(ADN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:46 2022-10-07 pm EDT
15.70 CAD   -0.19%
05:06pNotice of 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
GL
05:05pNotice of 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
AQ
09/28ACADIAN TIMBER CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Notice of 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

10/07/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
 Date:October 27, 2022 
 Time:1:00 PM (Eastern Time) 

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2022 third quarter results after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, which will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under “Press Releases.” The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

To participate in the third quarter conference call please register here or follow the link on our website at www.acadiantimber.com/presentations_and_webcasts, to receive your unique PIN. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen-in mode only. The third quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) October 27, 2023.

If you have any questions about the third quarter conference call, please contact Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.


