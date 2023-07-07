Date: July 27, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time)

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2023 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under “Press Releases.” The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

To participate in the second quarter conference call, please register here, or follow the link on our website at www.acadiantimber.com/presentations_and_webcasts, to receive your unique PIN. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen-in mode only. The second quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference. For those unable to attend, a recording will be available until 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) August 26, 2023.

If you have any questions about the second quarter conference call, please contact Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.