Press release

Malmö, Sweden, May 6, 2022

Acarix presents at Naventus Health Care Summit 2022

Helen Ljungdahl Round, President and CEO of Acarix AB (publ), will present at the Naventus Health Care Summit in Stockholm on May 10, 2022.

Acarix is one of twelve leading companies within the Healthcare sector to present their views on the present trends in precision medicine and latest innovative technological developments in life science.

Acarix is at the forefront of AI-powered acoustic diagnostic technologies in cardiology. The novel CADScor®System is designed for rapid assessment in patients with stable chest pain and suspected CAD. Within 10 minutes, those with low risk can be ruled out with 96% certainty. Millions of people experience chest pain annually and many undergo lengthy diagnostic assessments. As many as 9 out of 10 are found to not have CAD, putting an unnecessary burden on the health care systems and patients. The CADScor®System has CE-marking and is commercially available in Europe. With the FDA De Novo clearance and reimbursement approval, the company is now entering a new expansion phase with the launch in the US.

This event is a perfect opportunity to learn about the latest market updates technological innovations within the Healthcare sector. The event is hosted by Naventus & Partners live from Spegelsalen, Grand Hôtel in Stockholm with opportunities to join virtually.

Learn more about Acarix and CADScor®System here.

Sign up for the event here.

For more information contact:

Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO,phone +1 267 809 1225,+46 730 770283 helen.round@acarix.com

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachment