    ACARIX   SE0009268717

ACARIX AB (PUBL)

(ACARIX)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/06 05:07:06 am EDT
0.6050 SEK   +0.83%
05:31aAcarix presents at Naventus Health Care Summit 2022
GL
05:30aAcarix presents at Naventus Health Care Summit 2022
AQ
04/20Acarix publishes the annual report for 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acarix presents at Naventus Health Care Summit 2022

05/06/2022 | 05:31am EDT
Press release 
Malmö, Sweden, May 6, 2022  

Acarix presents at Naventus Health Care Summit 2022

Helen Ljungdahl Round, President and CEO of Acarix AB (publ), will present at the Naventus Health Care Summit in Stockholm on May 10, 2022.

Acarix is one of twelve leading companies within the Healthcare sector to present their views on the present trends in precision medicine and latest innovative technological developments in life science.

Acarix is at the forefront of AI-powered acoustic diagnostic technologies in cardiology. The novel CADScor®System is designed for rapid assessment in patients with stable chest pain and suspected CAD. Within 10 minutes, those with low risk can be ruled out with 96% certainty. Millions of people experience chest pain annually and many undergo lengthy diagnostic assessments. As many as 9 out of 10 are found to not have CAD, putting an unnecessary burden on the health care systems and patients. The CADScor®System has CE-marking and is commercially available in Europe. With the FDA De Novo clearance and reimbursement approval, the company is now entering a new expansion phase with the launch in the US.

This event is a perfect opportunity to learn about the latest market updates technological innovations within the Healthcare sector. The event is hosted by Naventus & Partners live from Spegelsalen, Grand Hôtel in Stockholm with opportunities to join virtually.

Learn more about Acarix and CADScor®System here.
Sign up for the event here.

For more information contact: 
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO,phone +1 267 809 1225,+46 730 770283 helen.round@acarix.com 

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix: 
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 6,00 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net income 2021 -49,0 M -4,92 M -4,92 M
Net cash 2021 15,0 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers and Directors
Helen Ljungdahl Round Chief Executive Officer
Christian Lindholm Chief Financial Officer
Philip Axel Wilhelm Siberg Chairman
Tobias Fritz Chief Technical Officer
Ulf Rosén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACARIX AB (PUBL)-31.19%15
SARTORIUS AG-39.38%23 006
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-18.38%1 266
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-28.09%1 248
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-32.71%845
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-4.83%741