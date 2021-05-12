Log in
    ACST   CA00430K4028

ACASTI PHARMA INC.

(ACST)
  Report
ACASTI PHARMA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Acasti Pharma Inc. - ACST

05/12/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ACST) with Grace Therapeutics Inc., pursuant to which Acasti shareholders will end up owning only approximately 55% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-acst/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -40,8 M -33,6 M -33,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 89,3 M 89,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart ACASTI PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Acasti Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,54 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Janelle D'Alvise President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian D. Ford Chief Financial Officer
Roderick N. Carter Executive Chairman
Pierre Lemieux Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACASTI PHARMA INC.28.57%89
MODERNA, INC.52.19%63 839
LONZA GROUP AG-2.39%45 736
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.53%44 479
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%32 958
SEAGEN INC.-20.60%25 238