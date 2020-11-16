Log in
Acasti Pharma : XBRL Q2 2021

11/16/2020 | 11:07am EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document And Entity Information

Document And Entity Information - shares
6 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Registrant Name Acasti Pharma Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001444192
Trading Symbol acst
Current Fiscal Year End Date --03-31
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Small Business true
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding (in shares) 96,892,537
Entity Shell Company false
Document Type 10-Q
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q2
Amendment Flag false
Title of 12(b) Security Common Shares, no par value per share

Disclaimer

Acasti Pharma Inc. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:06:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 4,71 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
Net income 2021 -30,3 M -23,2 M -23,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,1 M 20,6 M 20,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 91,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,25 CAD
Last Close Price 0,28 CAD
Spread / Highest target -10,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Janelle D'Alvise President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Roderick N. Carter Executive Chairman
Pierre Lemieux Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Brian D. Ford Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACASTI PHARMA INC.-91.25%21
LONZA GROUP AG71.12%49 158
MODERNA, INC.357.00%35 373
CELLTRION, INC.59.39%34 947
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.57%33 347
SEAGEN INC.53.96%31 718
