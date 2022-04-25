Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Acasti Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACST   CA00430K8730

ACASTI PHARMA INC.

(ACST)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/22 01:45:05 pm EDT
1.360 CAD   -4.23%
08:31aAcasti Pharma to Present at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on April 28th
GL
04/18ACASTI PHARMA INC.(TSXV : ACST) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
03/28Acasti Pharma Appoints Healthcare Industry Leader Michael L. Derby to its Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acasti Pharma to Present at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on April 28th

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAVAL, Québec, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announced that Prashant Kohli, Vice President of Commercial Operations of Acasti Pharma will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45380 and on the investor relations section of Acasti’s website at acastipharma.com/en/investors.

About Acasti

Acasti is a specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti’s novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

Acasti’s three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti’s lead clinical assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children, causing severe disability, and for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.

Neither NASDAQ, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Acasti Contact:
Jan D’Alvise
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 450-686-4555
Email: info@acastipharma.com www.acastipharma.com

Investor Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ACST@crescendo-ir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ACASTI PHARMA INC.
08:31aAcasti Pharma to Present at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology..
GL
04/18ACASTI PHARMA INC.(TSXV : ACST) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
03/28Acasti Pharma Appoints Healthcare Industry Leader Michael L. Derby to its Board of Dire..
AQ
03/25ACASTI PHARMA : Appoints Healthcare Industry Leader Michael L. Derby to its Board of Direc..
PU
03/25ACASTI PHARMA INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
03/25Acasti Pharma Appoints Healthcare Industry Leader Michael L. Derby to its Board of Dire..
GL
03/25Acasti Pharma Inc Appoints Michael L. Derby to its Board of Directors
CI
03/22Acasti Pharma Inc. Announces Patents for GTX-104 in Europe, GTX-102 in the U.S. and GTX..
CI
03/22Acasti Pharma Announces Patents for GTX-104 in Europe, GTX-102 in the U.S. and GTX-101 ..
GL
03/22ACASTI PHARMA BRIEF : Announces Patents for GTX-104 in Europe, GTX-102 in the U.S. and GTX..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACASTI PHARMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,9 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60,2 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart ACASTI PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Acasti Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janelle D'Alvise President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian D. Ford Chief Financial Officer
Roderick N. Carter Executive Chairman
Pierre Lemieux Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACASTI PHARMA INC.-16.05%47
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573