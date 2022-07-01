AcBel Polytech : Announcement of director resignation
07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/01
Time of announcement
15:05:41
Subject
Announcement of director resignation
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director of AcBel Polytech Inc. Liu, Chun-Chih
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of
AcBel Polytech Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resign due to career planning.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/11~2024/08/10
11.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/11
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None