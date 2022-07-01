Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AcBel Polytech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6282   TW0006282007

ACBEL POLYTECH INC.

(6282)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
28.80 TWD   -4.64%
03:23aACBEL POLYTECH : Announcement of director resignation
PU
06/24ACBEL POLYTECH : The Board of Directors approve SPV investment for Energy Storage System.(Supplement for 6/22 announcement No.28 Any other matters that need to be specified)
PU
06/22ACBEL POLYTECH : The Board of Directors approve SPV investment for Energy Storage System.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AcBel Polytech : Announcement of director resignation

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/01 Time of announcement 15:05:41
Subject 
 Announcement of director resignation
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director of AcBel Polytech Inc. Liu, Chun-Chih
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of
AcBel Polytech Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resign due to career planning.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/11~2024/08/10
11.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/11
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

AcBel Polytech Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACBEL POLYTECH INC.
03:23aACBEL POLYTECH : Announcement of director resignation
PU
06/24ACBEL POLYTECH : The Board of Directors approve SPV investment for Energy Storage System.(..
PU
06/22ACBEL POLYTECH : The Board of Directors approve SPV investment for Energy Storage System.
PU
06/22ACBEL POLYTECH : The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved the waiver of certain ..
PU
06/22ACBEL POLYTECH : Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022 Annual General Shareholders..
PU
05/06AcBel Polytech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/06ACBEL POLYTECH : To announce the adjustment of conversion price of Acbel's the first domes..
PU
03/16ACBEL POLYTECH : Correction of information on investment in Mainland China in XBRL of the ..
PU
03/14AcBel Polytech Inc. Announces Change of Research and Development Officer and Acting Spo..
CI
03/11ACBEL POLYTECH : To announce the resolution by the board of directors for the cash dividen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 906 M 736 M 736 M
Net income 2021 602 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 4 007 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 14 879 M 500 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 729
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ACBEL POLYTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
AcBel Polytech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACBEL POLYTECH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Shan Kao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chin Mao Yeh Deputy Spokesman, Head-Financial & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Yu Chuan Wang Independent Director
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACBEL POLYTECH INC.-21.31%500
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-30.03%36 443
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-16.15%35 780
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.4.59%12 544
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD110.13%6 560
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-11.72%6 263