    6282   TW0006282007

ACBEL POLYTECH INC.

(6282)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
31.20 TWD   -0.16%
08/16ACBEL POLYTECH : Clarification of media reports
PU
08/11ACBEL POLYTECH : To announce on behalf of AcTek Energy for Board of Directors approve the supplementary agreement about PV system construction.(amendment-2021/8/6 announcement)
PU
08/08ACBEL POLYTECH : To announce that AcBel is invited to attend the Yuanta Securities online institutional investor conference.
PU
AcBel Polytech : Clarification of media reports

08/16/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AcBel Polytech Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 11:31:41
Subject 
 Clarification of media reports
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
2.Company name:AcBel Polytech Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:The Company retains a double-digit
  growth rate for 2022 revenues
7.Cause of occurrence:
  The news quotes that "The Company retains a double-digit
  growth rate for 2022 revenues" is purely based on media
  and analyst' estimations.
8.Countermeasures:The Company clarify on MOPS.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

AcBel Polytech Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 906 M 730 M 730 M
Net income 2021 602 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2021 4 007 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 16 119 M 537 M 537 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 729
Free-Float 71,9%
Managers and Directors
Ching Shan Kao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chin Mao Yeh Deputy Spokesman, Head-Financial & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Yu Chuan Wang Independent Director
Chi Chia Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACBEL POLYTECH INC.-14.75%538
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-14.97%43 876
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-13.41%37 806
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.16.60%13 116
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD148.90%7 516
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-16.09%6 580