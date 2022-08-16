AcBel Polytech : Clarification of media reports

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17 2.Company name:AcBel Polytech Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report:The Company retains a double-digit growth rate for 2022 revenues 7.Cause of occurrence: The news quotes that "The Company retains a double-digit growth rate for 2022 revenues" is purely based on media and analyst' estimations. 8.Countermeasures:The Company clarify on MOPS. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.