AcBel Polytech : Clarification of media reports

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
2.Company name:AcBel Polytech Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:The Company retains a double-digit
growth rate for 2022 revenues
7.Cause of occurrence:
The news quotes that "The Company retains a double-digit
growth rate for 2022 revenues" is purely based on media
and analyst' estimations.
8.Countermeasures:The Company clarify on MOPS.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
